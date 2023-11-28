McDaniel College volunteers spread holiday cheer to Boys and Girls Club members in Westminster

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Santa and his Elves; Andrea Phillips, Associate Chief of Staff & Events Coordinator at McDaniel College; Dr. Julia Jasken, McDaniel College President; Erin Benevento, Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Board of Trustees and College, McDaniel College; and Santa Claus, David Sears, McDaniel College VP for Institutional Advancement, hand out new knit scarves and hats to children at the annual holiday party hosted by McDaniel College with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carroll County, Monday November 27, 2023. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Kids could barely contain their excitement for Santa’s arrival Monday afternoon at the Westminster chapter of the Carroll County Boys and Girls Club.

Dozens of children enjoyed having their faces painted, played games with foam snowballs, decorated cookies, drank hot cocoa, made holiday arts and crafts and received gifts from Santa and his elves at the annual party thrown in partnership with McDaniel College.

Dressed as an elf, McDaniel President Julia Jasken joined Santa and McDaniel’s mascot, the Green Terror, in distributing gifts to about 175 Boys and Girls Club members. About 50 McDaniel students helped supervise the fun at the holiday party.

“This is always such a fun event because the students are so excited,” Jasken said. “We walk in with Santa and they’re yelling his name as he’s walking down the hall, so it’s an opportunity for us to have some time with the students here, and it’s such a wonderful program.”

McDaniel College spent $3,250 on gifts for kids, according to a McDaniel spokesperson, while the club provided supplies for other activities.

“We try and do a little bit of everything to get the kids in the holiday spirit and have some fun,” Boys and Girls Club of Carroll County CEO Sean Davis said.

The club is supported by grants and donations. Membership costs each child $30 annually, but the club spends as much as $4,000 on each member during the year. Davis said the club’s Westminster chapter functions as an extension of the school day for 222 students daily.

Kids in elementary, middle and high schools participate in programs at the club, whose two floors include a gymnasium, a book nook, a homework area, a technology hub, an art studio and a teen center designed for older kids.

Nine-year-old Westminster resident and club member Keven Brogden, a fourth grader at Robert Moton Elementary School, said his favorite part of the party was eating cookies and drinking hot cocoa.

“It’s a special day,” he said.

Junior psychology major Emily Burke, 20, of Hagerstown is among roughly 30 McDaniel students completing a work study at the Boys and Girls Club this semester. Five students work there in grant-funded positions and one social work major works as an intern there.

McDaniel junior history and writing/publishing double major Kate Pickersgill, 20, volunteered to give out gifts at the party for the last two years. She hopes more students will participate in future years, she said.

“To be able to help organize and give back to the community ... has been so wonderful,” Pickersgill said. “Seeing the excitement on kids faces is amazing. It is a gift that keeps on giving.”

McDaniel students are grounded in the Westminster community upon arriving at the college, said McDaniel Center for Experience and Opportunity Executive Director Mel Brennan, and interacting with the community is an important part of their college experience. The holiday party is among several opportunities for students to volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club, which represents one of the college’s many community partnerships.

“We’ve evolved over the past decades to really flourish in the building of community relationships,” Brennan said. “We’re trying to really live out the best practices in town-gown connection.”

Davis said it is rewarding to watch McDaniel mentors grow and change alongside the children they supervise.

“It’s a really neat dynamic, because a lot of time these McDaniel work study students, or mentors as we call them, come to us their freshman year of college, and we get to see them grow,” Davis said. “Then by the time they really get it and understand everything, they’re graduating, and then we’re getting a whole new group of freshmen, so it’s fun watching them grow and perfect their craft before going into the workforce. They get good [experience] here ... preparing for the real world.”

Brogden’s mother, Tasha Woodyard, a former Boys and Girls Club of Westminster member herself, said the holiday party captures the same sense of excitement that it did when she attended as a club member. The gift of warm clothing that the college provides goes a long way for many families, she added.

“They’re usually growing out of stuff quickly. It helps when you can get something from other people or an organization, especially if they need it quickly,” Woodyard said. “Sometimes parents don’t have the money ... to go get it, so it helps a lot when they can get it from others.”

McDaniel has supported the Boys and Girls Club holiday party since its inception in 2011, when the club’s building was located next to McDaniel’s campus. The club moved to 71 E. Main St., in the heart of downtown, in 2018. Davis said it has been rewarding to watch the party grow each year.

The Westminster chapter’s members reflect the city’s diversity, and the club includes children of all economic backgrounds, Davis said.

“There’s a lot of kids here that might not be as fortunate as others,” Burke said, “and they’re always happy regardless of their situations, and they are all always so strong. Honestly, they inspire me.”