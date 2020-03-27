McDaniel College cancels graduation ceremonies, as coronavirus continues to disrupt school schedules

McDaniel College announced March 27 the cancellation of planned commencement ceremonies for undergraduates and graduates that had been scheduled for May 23.
“Although there may not be a ceremony, students who complete their degree requirements will receive their diploma in June,” a message to students sent by the college said.
Activities and ceremonies including the the ROTC Commissioning Ceremony, Candlelight Processional, and Senior Investiture and Honors Convocation are included in the cancellation.
The cancellations are just some of the latest as the coronavirus also known by the disease it causes, COVID-19, spreads through Maryland and the nation.
“I understand how disappointing this news is for all of you — all of the members of our Class of 2020, and your families and friends who were looking forward to celebrating your achievements," President Roger Casey said in a letter to the college community. "I will continue to keep my promise that we will find a way to celebrate you in a special way once we know what is safe and possible.”
According to the message, the college held off as long as possible but had to make a decision to allow the college and families time to plan ahead.
Casey continued: “Commencement is my favorite College event each year. ... I especially feel for those families like mine was, those who would be the first to celebrate a member of their family graduating from college.”