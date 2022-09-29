McDaniel College unveils 58-acre environmental center in New Windsor

People gathered at the pavillion as McDaniel College unveiled the McDaniel Environmental Center (MEC), a 58-acre outdoor learning lab developed by students to engage in hands-on educational opportunities in agriculture, conservation, and environmental sciences, as well as community building Thursday September 29, 2022.. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

McDaniel College unveiled a 58-acre environmental center Thursday morning in New Windsor, about 5 miles from the college’s main campus in Westminster.

The new center features 8 acres of student-run farmland, three historical residences, wetland restoration sites and an educational sign tour with information about Maryland’s Piedmont region.

At the event, McDaniel President Julia Jasken announced a $2.3 million award from the state of Maryland to further develop on-campus environmental education spaces and the historic manor house at the environmental center property. Jasken said the college’s strategic plan aims to expand the college’s relationship with Carroll County, and the newly unveiled environmental center will help accomplish that objective.

The land, at 1648 Stone Chapel Road in New Windsor, has been owned by McDaniel College since the late 1980s, but became a tool for the environmental studies program when it began in 2012. Environmental Studies Department Chair Jason Scullion said the property has undergone a massive student-led transformation in the last five years, including informational signage, which he expects to be particularly useful for community education purposes.

“We’re really excited to welcome the community to the site,” Scullion said. “And we are especially excited about working with local youth. From working with our K-through-12 schools, working with our Boys & Girls Club, working with our local Boy Scout troops, there’s a tremendous opportunity for many different partners to be involved. Other organizations and clubs could use the property, from birders to restoration.”

Community organizations will have access to the property via appointment.

The Carroll County Beekeepers Association is already using the site to host several beehives, Scullion said. Additionally, the Carroll County Master Gardeners lent two goats to the environmental program to help clear out detrimental plants.

During the height of the pandemic, the Christian agricultural organization The Keep & Till partnered with McDaniel College and Neighbors Nourishing Neighbors to grow food at the environmental center and deliver it to those who needed it most. Jessie Titus of Frederick, a 2022 graduate of McDaniel’s environmental studies program, said excess food produced at the site is now offered to McDaniel students, but she hopes the environmental center could someday offer food and recreation to the broader Carroll County community.

“I think it would be great to have it so that anyone can come,” Titus said. “I think once we develop the space a little more, then we can open it up for people to come and visit.”

Titus was responsible for installing raised beds, which increased food-growing capacity.

Financial support for the McDaniel Environmental Center included a $25,000 grant from the Chesapeake Bay Trust, which was used to plant trees and restore a riparian forest buffer. Program manager Sarah Kosner said the project went through a rigorous screening process before receiving the grant.

“We want to see projects that have a restoration and an environmental education element,” Kosner said, “and this project had both.”

McDaniel senior Garrett Tucker, 21, is a restoration fellow at the environmental center. Tucker, an environmental studies major from Keymar, spent the summer teaching, learning and participating in environmental initiatives on the property as part of a paid fellowship program. He said there is something special about the environmental center and that the fellowship changed his life.

“I can only imagine how many more students the renovations will bring in and the impact it will have on those students,” Tucker said. “I really look forward to seeing this place flourish as an environmental center because when we first started there were no signs, there was nothing. It just looked like private property. But now there’s all these signs, all these kinds of visitors’ stuff, and I’m really excited about it. I think it’s really, really awesome.”