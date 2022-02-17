‘This is not the end of our story’: Reverend Tutu delivers inaugural Black History Month convocation at McDaniel College

Tutu started her public speaking career as a college student at Berea College in Kentucky in the 1970s and continues to share her story as a human rights activist today.She is the third child of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, one of South Africa’s most well-known human rights activists. In 1984, Desmond Tutu was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his work to end apartheid in South Africa. He died at the age of 90 on Dec. 26, 2021.