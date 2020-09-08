McDaniel College faculty to participate in #ScholarStrike against racial injustice, police brutality

Faculty members of McDaniel College plan to participate in a nationwide two-day strike in response to police violence against Black individuals throughout the country.
The initiative, known by the social media hashtag #ScholarStrike, came in response to high-profile instances this year of Black people being killed by police, including in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot in the back multiple times by a white officer. The strike was planned for Sept. 8 and 9.
According to a statement that co-organizer Kevin Gannon posted to Twitter, “We will use this time as a public teach-in about police brutality and violence in our communities from both historical and contemporary perspectives.”
McDaniel College released a statement from President Roger N. Casey on Tuesday supporting faculty who choose to participate.
“Here at McDaniel, we are guided by our First Principles, which demand that we respect others and share responsibility for the common good,” Casey wrote. “As we continue to strive for a diverse and inclusive campus, it is important that we stand in solidarity with our students and the communities we serve. This is why as a College, we support this cause and our faculty members who have chosen to participate.”
Cheryl Knauer, a McDaniel College spokesperson, confirmed there are faculty planning to participate, though she did not know how many — or how they would participate. Faculty may proceed with class as usual, hold in-class discussions on the topic or cancel class altogether. Others may share resources with students or encourage them to participate in activities inside or outside of class.
“It is up to each faculty member to decide their level of participation,” Casey wrote.
Members of the McDaniel community with questions or concerns can email diversity@mcdaniel.edu.