McDaniel College details safe return to campus for spring semester amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Residence hall move-in began Sunday at McDaniel College in Westminster with undergraduates returning to campus for the first time since December to begin the spring semester. McDaniel’s January term was held online only as COVID-19 cases surged heading into the holidays.
The college said it planned additional safety measures when students arrived on campus this weekend for the start of classes on Monday.
Cheryl Knauer, director of public relations at McDaniel, said the college now requires all undergraduate students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and complete a college-provided COVID-19 rapid test before moving into residential spaces for the spring semester.
“All students, but particularly those traveling to campus from a distance, are strongly encouraged to receive results from a COVID test on their own as close to returning to campus, as possible, and no more than 72 hours before arriving,” Knauer said.
Tests will be administered in Gill Gym during move-in and all classes will be held fully online for the first week of the semester during the testing period, according to McDaniel’s website.
“Students signed up for an arrival testing appointment for either Sunday, Monday or Tuesday, so, essentially, we will have students returning over those three days,” Knauer said.
In addition to requiring a COVID-19 booster shot and rapid test, the college will provide each student and employees with three KN95 masks, while implementing new isolation and quarantine protocols.
Latest Carroll County Education
This week, Maryland’s positivity rate was reported at 19.77%, with 3,060 people hospitalized due to the virus. Carroll County’s positivity rate was 20.5% as of Wednesday, according to the Carroll County Health Department, classifying the county transmission as high.