Three McDaniel College professors selected for endowed positions: ‘It means a lot’

McDaniel College professors Dana Ferraris, Steven Pearson and Kevin McIntyre were recently selected for endowed positions, according to a news release from the college.
The endowed appointments last for five years and are supplemented by the revenue generated from endowed funds.
Ferraris, an associate professor of chemistry, was awarded the John Desmond Kopp Professorship in the Sciences. Pearson, a professor and chair of the Art & Art History department at McDaniel, was appointed to the Joan Develin Coley Chair in Creative Expression and the Arts. And McIntyre, a professor of economics and business administration and coordinator of the master’s degree program in data analytics, is the Ethan A. Seidel Chair in Economics and Business Administration.
Ferraris recently received approval from the Federal Drug Administration for cedazuridine, a cancer drug he invented more than a decade ago while working in the biotech industry as a synthetic medicinal chemist. Before joining the staff at McDaniel as a visiting professor in 2015, he taught at Johns Hopkins University, Stevenson University and the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
“McDaniel has always had an amazingly generous group of supporters — alumni, friends, parents, etc. — who donate money specifically for (e.g.) student research,” he said. “This generosity has allowed me to pursue my research agenda with the help of students without having to write tedious grants begging governmental organizations for funding.”
Ferraris became an associate professor in 2017 and has mentored undergraduate students completing student-faculty research while working with students on further research to discover drugs to fight COVID-19.
The John Desmond Kopp Professorship in the Sciences was established in 2006 through a $1.25 million bequest from Kopp, according to the release.
Pearson has had numerous solo and group exhibitions, according to the release, and has been teaching at McDaniel for 16 years. He was named the Ira G. Zepp Distinguished Teacher in 2019 and launched McDaniel’s Visiting Artist Lecture series that brings recognized artists to the campus.
Pearson received his bachelor’s degree in studio art in 1994 from The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York, and his Master of Fine Arts in painting in 1997 from the LeRoy E. Hoffberger School of Painting at the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore after serving in the U.S. Navy, according to the release.
Pearson’s work has explored narrative figuration while in college and the formal and abstract nature of everyday objects, through painting still life, after graduating, according to the release.
“I enjoy seeing [students] learn the basic concepts and see how that makes a difference in the way that they make their art because they all come in with some certain level of experience,” Pearson said. “Then, seeing them take that even further is gratifying. When they start bringing their own ideas to what they’re learning, that’s just another level of excitement.”
The Joan Develin Coley Chair in Creative Expression and the Arts was established in 2010 and was created by the Board of Trustees in honor of Joan Develin Coley, who was elected in 2000 as the first female president of McDaniel College and the first president to be promoted from the faculty ranks, according to the release.
“This is very humbling,” Pearson said. “There are a lot of creative professors from multiple departments that were equally deserving, so to be given the honor is very exciting. It means a lot.”
McIntyre has been teaching courses ranging from introductory economics to upper-level finance and statistics at McDaniel for 20 years, according to the release.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics from Grinnell College in in 1994, a master’s degree in economics in 1995 and a doctorate degree in economics in 1998 from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, and he attended the London School of Economics and the Institute of European Studies in 1993, according to the release.
“The Ethan A. Seidel Chair in Economics and Business Administration was established in 2008 by current McDaniel College trustee and former board chair Martin K. P. Hill to honor Ethan A. Seidel, professor of Economics and Business Administration,” the release states.