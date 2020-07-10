McDaniel College president expresses support for international students in response to new ICE policy

McDaniel College President Roger Casey issued a statement in support of international students Friday.
His message comes in the context of a new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policy regarding students studying abroad in the United States. Students enrolled in a certain percentage of online classes for the fall semester, can be deported or barred from re-entering the country.
“I want to assure our campus community that immediately after this announcement, we began working with our international students who could be impacted by this decision,” Casey wrote in the statement, which was sent out via email to the campus community.
McDaniel is offering a hybrid model of online and in-person classes in the fall semester. Casey said the college was able to work with their international students to make sure they are enrolled for in-person instruction before the deadline for class schedule changes, which fell Friday.
The college is still working to address the needs of graduate students.
“Although there are still unanswered questions, we continue to work individually with all of our currently enrolled international students to determine what works best for each of their situations,” he wrote.
According to an ICE statement on the policy, schools adopting a hybrid model will have to certify for each student “that the program is not entirely online, that the student is not taking an entirely online course load this semester, and that the student is taking the minimum number of online classes required to make normal progress in their degree program.”
Casey wrote: “McDaniel also stands in support of statements issued by our national higher education associations, including NAICU and ACE. This new policy serves no real purpose other than to cause confusion among international students and puts their health and safety at risk.”
Other higher education institutions have denounced the ICE policy, including Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which sued the U.S. government two days after the policy was issued, seeking to have it reversed and declared unlawful, NPR reported.
“McDaniel is proud of its commitment to global engagement and we will continue to support and advocate on behalf of our international students,” Casey’s statement reads.