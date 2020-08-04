A mission to disrupt COVID-19: Researchers at McDaniel College search for ways to fight virus

Colin Tucker, a rising junior from Keymar, worked with Craig on disrupting a type of protein structure, nicknamed a zinc finger. The structure was going to be a subject of their summer research anyway — it plays a part in things ranging from healthy body functions to conditions like psoriasis. But when the COVID-19 emergency arose, they focused their research on battling the virus by searching for compounds that can target the zinc fingers in the novel coronavirus cells and mess up their function.