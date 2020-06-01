Manchester and Hampstead to celebrate Manchester Valley graduates with a vehicle parade Tuesday

Manchester Valley High School’s graduating members of the Class of 2020 have been invited to decorate vehicles and “wear those caps and gowns” for a procession through Hampstead and Manchester.
The parade of vehicles is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.
Those who want to participate should meet outside the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company Activities Building, at 3297 York St., between 5:45 and 6 p.m. to begin lining up. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles during this preparation time.
Vehicles will begin the route at 6:30 p.m., led by an escort from the Manchester Police Department. They will travel down York Street to Main Street (Md. 30) and turn left onto Main Street, to go past the high school.
“Honk those horns graduates!” organizers encouraged in an email.
The parade will continue on Md. 30, around the roundabout, toward Main Street in Hampstead. At the intersection with Gill Avenue, the parade will turn right onto Panther Drive and travel to the former North Carroll High School to conclude.
“I know everyone is going to be excited, but please remain in your cars,” organizers wrote in an email. They also said parents and families might consider escorting their senior to reduce the amount of vehicles for the police escort to keep track of.
Usual rituals relating to high school graduation have been upended this year due to schools being closed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizer Megan Himbury wrote in an email, “I want to thank the Town of Manchester and Hampstead, both Chief [David] Snyder and Chief [John] Hess, both mayors, Mayor Ryan Warner and Mayor [Chris] Nevin, the fire departments that are involved for all your help and support to pull this off and make it happen for MVHS Class of 2020 Graduates! I personally can’t thank you enough and I know the community and the Seniors are so thankful.”
Parade organizers encouraged families to, after the procession, visit the Hampstead carnival grounds at 1341 N. Main St., where the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company’s Food Truck Tuesday will be set up from 5 to 8 p.m. Details on that event can be found at www.hampsteadvfd.org or www.facebook.com/tastyfoodtrucktuesday/.