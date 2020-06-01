Manchester and Hampstead to celebrate Manchester Valley graduates with a vehicle parade Tuesday

Organizer Megan Himbury wrote in an email, “I want to thank the Town of Manchester and Hampstead, both Chief [David] Snyder and Chief [John] Hess, both mayors, Mayor Ryan Warner and Mayor [Chris] Nevin, the fire departments that are involved for all your help and support to pull this off and make it happen for MVHS Class of 2020 Graduates! I personally can’t thank you enough and I know the community and the Seniors are so thankful.”