A group of Carroll County business owners teamed up to clear Carroll County Public Schools students’ school lunch debt with a surprise donation.
The group presented a check for the full amount of $6,000, plus an extra $1,200, at the Board of Education meeting Wednesday.
The donations benefit about 1,000 students, according to CCPS spokesperson Carey Gaddis. The additional $1,200 will be used to make a “safety net account” for students who hit the maximum charge limit in the future, she said.
Joe Dominick, of Gauge Digital Media, who also serves as Westminster’s mayor, said that after the call for donations went out, the money was raised in about 24 hours.
The participating businesses were Gauge Digital Media, Maryland IT Solutions, The Michael Griesser Group, Condon’s Auto Parts, Rising Tide Academy – Gracie JiuJitsu, Captain Jerry’s Custom Shirts, Young Septic Services and Tomlin Technologies.
Anyone who would like to contribute funds to reduce unpaid meal debt may send a check made out to Carroll County Public Schools with School Meal Debt Donation written on the memo line. Checks must be mailed to: Karen Sarno, Food Services Carroll County Public Schools, 125 North Court Street, Westminster, MD 21157.
Donors may request for funds to be applied to an individual school or the system “at large.” The donated funds are used for the students in the most need or highest debt amount until the amount is exhausted, Sarno said. The donors are kept anonymous.
Alternatively, at the school level, donors can send funds via a check made out to the school with “School Meal Debt Donation” written on the memo line, Sarno said.