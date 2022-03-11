Sykesville teen creates free food pantry to distribute supplies at Eldersburg Branch Library

To attain the Gold Award, a Girl Scout must address the root cause of an issue and make a lasting impact in their community. They are required to investigate the issue, create a plan of action, present it, take action and educate others to leave a lasting impact, according to Girl Scouts of the USA. The Gold Award is the highest and most prestigious award offered in Girl Scouts, and is awarded to fewer than 6% of Girl Scouts annually. About one million Girl Scouts have earned the Gold Award or its equivalent since 1916, according to the organization.