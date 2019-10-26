“Studies show that borrowing eBooks and eAudiobooks actually leads to increased consumer sales for publishers, as customers discover a new favorite author at their library. Publishers, however, have restricted access to eContent through the use of multiple techniques including charging libraries higher prices for eContent titles, “renting” to libraries for a limited time, meaning libraries must buy the same title over and over again to meet demand, or slightly delaying the availability of the newest titles to libraries in hopes that the public would rather buy copies of the electronic versions instead of waiting for them.”