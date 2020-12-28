Q&A: Liberty High School student’s artwork selected for national exhibition

Artwork by Sara Bondroff, a senior at Liberty High School, was selected for the 2021 National Art Honor Society Juried Exhibition. The altered self-portrait was one of 93 works selected from around the country.
The Times caught up with Bondroff to learn how the piece and the submission came about.
Q: What inspired you to submit your art to the 2021 National Art Honor Society Juried Exhibition?
A: Actually, I didn’t know it was being submitted. My teacher submitted it on my behalf, so when it was selected I was surprised!
Q: What does having your piece selected mean to you?
A: It is an honor to be selected among so many talented artists nationwide.
Q: Tell me about your piece.
A: I rarely use my face in my art assignments so I was actually a bit nervous. I used my phone to take photos of my face at slightly different angles, printed them, and cut out thin strips and glued them together. I then took a photo of that and touched it up in photoshop.
Q: How did you come up with it?
A: My class focuses on digital art, but this assignment was “physical alteration of a photo” meaning we had to edit our assignments in reality. I was inspired by broken mirror photography, and I wanted to re-create that illusion with paper.
Q: How long have you been interested in art?
A: Ever since I was young I have always liked drawing, but it has never been my strong suit. What I’ve enjoyed about my high school art classes is the many different types of media that we have access to. I was able to learn throughout my four years that I enjoy digital art and graphic design the most.
Q: What are your goals for after graduation?
A: I got some college acceptances in the mail this month and I am excited about choosing a school. I plan to study computer science and graphic design.