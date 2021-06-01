Q&A: As Liberty High class graduates, valedictorian says school prepared her for college

A: Although it was difficult not seeing my teachers and classmates face-to-face, all things considered, this year was pretty normal. Of course, there were certain rites of passage that we couldn’t do safely such as winning the spirit stick during the homecoming pep rally and the senior cruise. However, classes were still engaging and rigorous, many sports had semi-regular seasons, extracurricular groups held various activities, and I still got to see my friends outside of school. The biggest perk of virtual school, at least in the winter, was not having to scrape ice off my windshield at 7 in the morning.