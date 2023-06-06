Liberty High School graduates Class of 2023

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Members of Liberty High School’s graduating class received their diplomas during the commencement ceremony Tuesday morning at McDaniel College’s Gill Center.

Of the 258 students to graduate this year, about 69% will attend four-year universities and another 20% will attend two-year universities, according to Karen Seegren of the Liberty counseling office. Nearly half, about 46%, of college-bound seniors were offered monetary scholarships.

Advertisement

Twenty-five students earned an “A” grade in every high school class, including dual enrollment community college classes, Seegren said. One hundred fifty-eight graduates took at least one community college class while in high school and 113 seniors took 197 AP exams for college credit across 23 different content areas this spring.

Artistic seniors Erin Budde and Jillian Casey had artwork featured in an exhibit at BWI Marshall Airport, and Liberty became county mock trial champions this year.

Advertisement

It was also a year of athletic success for the school, winning the state volleyball championship with a perfect record and the state girls lacrosse championship for the third consecutive year. The school also won county championships in football, boys soccer, boys basketball, baseball and boys tennis, as well as regional championships in boys basketball, girls basketball, baseball, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse and tennis, Seegren said. Tyler Edson won the individual state championship in indoor track for the 500- and 800-meter events and for the outdoor 800-meter run.

Fifty Liberty students received the President’s Award of Excellence, according to Seegren, and Amanda Stebner was selected as a College Board National Merit Scholar for her outstanding performance on the Preliminary SAT.

Although 75 service-learning hours were required for graduation, the average Liberty High School student earned more than twice that — 152 hours on average. Allison Wallace earned the most of her class according to Seegren, completing 839.25 service hours. The Class of 2023 logged more than 38,934 service hours in total.