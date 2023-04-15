Liberty High spring musical ‘Freaky Friday’ opens this weekend

Director Danielle Dickstein and Assistant Director Megan Henderson work out details of a scene prior to rehearsal. Dress rehearsal Wednesday April 12, 2023 for for Liberty High School's spring musical production “Freaky Friday.” Performances are Friday and Saturday April 14 &15 and April 21 & 22. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

An angsty teenager and bossy mother do not see eye to eye, until they are forced to see the world from each other’s perspectives in the plot of Liberty High School’s spring musical, “Freaky Friday,” which debuts at the school this weekend.

Performances of the musical are set for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday. Next weekend, shows will be at 7 p.m., April 21 and 22 and at 2 p.m. on April 22, at 5855 Bartholow Road in Eldersburg.

Most aspects of the musical, based on the 1972 book of the same name by Mary Rodgers and its 1976, 1995 and 2003 film adaptations, were created by students, director Danielle Dickstein said.

“I’m there to be the driving force,” Dickstein said. “I’m here to educate, and I really want my students to have a hands-on experience in learning.”

A cast of 35 students will collaborate in telling the story of a mother and daughter whose souls are swapped into one another’s bodies after they break a magical hourglass in half, which forces them to see things from a different point of view and confront a series of relatable parent-child tensions. Dickstein said the story is upbeat, hilarious and fun for theater-lovers and newcomers alike.

“You’re gonna be laughing a lot,” Dickstein said, “it is definitely a comedy. Yes, it has those real moments of struggle, but there are really fun characters that have you giggling, and there’s magic in a couple of different ways throughout the show.”

The musical is set in modern times and leans heavily into the trendy revival of 2000s fashion. Dickstein said distinctive costumes often help students get into character, so it was especially important for every character to understand their character’s motivations at every point in time because most costumes came from actors’ closets.

Many of the cast members play ensemble roles — characters that may fade into the background yet breathe life into the musical with their individual antics in each scene. Dickstein said ensemble characters are thoroughly fleshed-out characters created by students, rather than being named in the script.

Dickstein said it is her goal to expose students to as many different elements of theater as possible because many of those skills translate directly to real-world career skills, both in and out of theatrical jobs.

“This particular show is constantly moving,” Dickstein said. “From scene to scene to scene all the transitions are done with music, so you watch everything happen. It’s a lot of momentum, so we’ve been really working on the skill of having this driving heartbeat, this driving force that helps the story forward.”

Tickets are available at the door or online at https://lhsmd.booktix.com. Online ticket sales for each performance end one hour before the musical begins.

“I personally love shows that makes me feel deep things,” Dickstein said, “but for someone newer to theater, this is a nice way to ease in and just have fun and be entertained.”