Applications open for Carroll Community College’s business leadership group

Carroll Community College is accepting applications for a new Leadership Peer Advisory Group cohort.
The group is a forum for senior and mid-level leaders, business owners, department and business unit leaders and government directors, according to a news release from the college. The group is run through Advantage C, a results-orientated workforce development and business consultation service offered through the college.
Members of the group can improve their decision-making skills, gain access to resources through their peers in the county and college and accelerate business results, according to Libby Trostle, vice president of Continuing Education and Training for Carroll Community College.
“Peer support and professional development have never been more important, in light of the radical disruption occurring in today’s business environment,” she said in the release.
The program consists of three elements: issue processing, expert training and executive coaching.
Issue processing offers monthly half-day sessions facilitated by an experienced advisor of a CEO and other peer advisory groups. The group will work through member issues, opportunities an decisions through a structured and collaborative discussion that produces clarity, concrete decision options and critical path considerations for implementation.
Expert training involves quarterly half-day educational events and workshops, content experts and covering topics of greatest interest to the group. And executive coaching is a quarterly one-on-one session for each participant.
Sessions will be conducted virtually due to the pandemic until it is safe to have in-person meetings.
The group consists of professionals from non-competing organizations and the program can be customized for organizations that want the group exclusive to their own professionals.
“The LPAG differs from traditional networking events or other local business groups in that it provides a safe, confidential environment for participants to discuss their most pressing business issues, and gain insight from a diverse cohort of fellow high-achieving professionals,” Janet Ladd, senior director of corporate services and workforce development, Advantage C, said.
