‘Super crazy’ school year comes to an end for Carroll County Public Schools students

Last year, the school buildings closed unexpectedly in March due to the pandemic, and students did not return to the building until the following school year. The year began fully virtual with CCPS school buildings opening two days during hybrid learning for a few weeks in the fall. The hybrid of two days a week for most students resumed after students returned from winter break and then went to four days a week back in March of this year. By then, some 75% of students were learning in-person.