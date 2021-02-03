Carroll County Public Schools kindergarten registration opens next month

The window for registering kindergarten students opens in a month and it will be handled differently than last year.
Steven Wernick, director of elementary schools, said enrollment was more virtual last year but this year it’s closer to its traditional format. Parents can enroll their future kindergartners from March 8 through March 12.
Wernick said each school does it a little differently but the registration procedure is the same for all. Each elementary school has enrollment packets “parents can either come in and pick it up” or request to have it sent to them, he said. The application can be found on their child’s school website.
Parr’s Ridge Elementary, for example, has enrollment packets available now. Parents who pick up a packet sign the sign-out form and the school will later follow-up to schedule an appointment to complete the enrollment process.
During enrollment, parents and guardians will need a driver’s license or court document indicating guardianship, the original birth certificate or document that verifies the child’s birthday and name and either a proof of residency in the form of a current utility bill, cable bill, landline phone bill, a mortgage statement or a copy signed lease agreement in preparation for the enrollment appointment in the spring.
Parents are also expected to provide a specific address from where the child will be transported to school, and the address of the place the child will be after school. Both the health assessment and immunization certificate forms are included in the enrollment packet.
More information can be found on the school system’s website.