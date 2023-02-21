New STEM centers coming to Carroll elementary and middle schools, thanks to Ripken and Kahlert foundations

Science, technology, engineering and math will be more accessible and hands-on than ever for Carroll County students, thanks to a $1 million donation from the Kahlert Foundation.

STEM centers, designed to provide teaching resources and technology in a way that supports school curricula, will be installed in every Carroll County public elementary and middle school within the next two years. The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, which has installed 277 STEM resource centers across 19 states, including Carroll County’s Ebb Valley Elementary School, will be in charge of the project.

“It’s such a wonderful thing what the Kahlert Foundation is doing for us and for the kids and for the community,” said Steve Salem, CEO of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation. “The impact, honestly, is immeasurable. Kids will have opportunities in their future that they couldn’t imagine prior to getting into STEM.”

Mount Airy Middle, North Carroll Middle, Northwest Middle, Oklahoma Road Middle, Sykesville Middle, West Middle, Elmer Wolfe Elementary, Robert Moton Elementary, and Taneytown Elementary Schools will have STEM centers installed in March. Other county schools will get theirs within the next two years.

Each STEM center includes six Chromebooks and a 3D printer, Cap Ripken Sr. Foundation Senior Director of Development Stephanie Green said, although the education centers can be customized for different schools and curricula. Carroll County’s centers will also feature Snap Circuits, which allow for innovative annotated drawings to accompany lessons on circuitry and transformation of energy.

“It’s going to be so beneficial for the hands-on opportunities students will have,” Director of Curriculum and Instruction Steve Wernick said. “It really links that real-world connection and understanding for students to bring concepts into the forefront and have that real-world experience while using them.”

The STEM centers will be aligned with the needs and space capacity of each school. Most schools will have a mobile unit, said Bryan Shumaker, Carroll County’s STEM coordinator, although the education resource may find a home in a school’s media center or a similar space at the discretion of a school’s principal.

The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation is responsible for installation, software, furniture and storage features, teacher training, and using its purchasing power to keep prices down, Salem said. The foundation staffs a STEM team in charge of updating content and making sure educational products are aligned with Next Generation Science Standards.

The foundation known for its signature Badges for Baseball program has been providing STEM centers to schools, Boys and Girls Clubs, and similar institutions since 2016. Badges for Baseball partners at-risk students with police officers and local youth athletics programs to develop life skills and attempt to improve relationships between law enforcement and underserved communities. The foundation also builds parks and supports civics initiatives, and Salem said he hopes the organization’s support of STEM education can help students open pathways to success.

“We felt that the marriage and partnership between the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the Kahlert Foundation to bring STEM to as many kids in elementary and middle school as we possibly could was a great way of investing in our community,” Kahlert Foundation Executive Director Ellen Finnerty Myers said.

STEM is the future, Myers said, and Ebb Valley students love the new centers, but this donation is also important to Kahlert because of the foundation’s roots stemming from Taneytown-based industrial HVAC and refrigeration company EVAPCO, which employs STEM professionals.

“These resources will allow teachers to provide students with enhanced and unique hands-on learning opportunities, as well as support STEM clubs and extracurricular offerings and activities,” said Carroll County Public Schools Superintendent Cynthia McCabe in a news release. “CCPS is very fortunate to be able to partner with these two great foundations to bring these supplemental instructional resources to our students.”