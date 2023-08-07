$3,000 impact fee on new homes may support Carroll schools, but costs will likely be passed onto buyers

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The possible benefits and impact of Carroll County’s newly created school impact fee is being debated by school system officials and local developers.

On July 27, the county commissioners voted to create a school impact fee that would charge developers of new housing in the county $3,000 per single-family home beginning Sept. 1. Commissioners voted 3-2 to enact the fee. Commissioners Ed Rothstein of District 5; Ken Kiler of District 2; and Joseph Vigliotti of District 1 voted in favor of enacting the fee; Commissioners Tom Gordon III of District 3 and Michael Guerin of District 4 voted against the measure.

Impact fees are one-time payments imposed by local governments on a property developer. The fee is meant to offset the financial impact a new housing development will have on public infrastructure, such as roads, parks, recreational facilities, water, sewage and schools.

Resulting revenue from the fee won’t go very far toward helping with new construction projects, according to Carroll County Public Schools Superintendent Cynthia McCabe.

“We are grateful for the support shown by the commissioners; however, the new impact fee will likely yield less than $1 million a year for school construction projects,” McCabe said in an email late last week. “Of course, every penny is helpful and much appreciated, but this new funding will not dramatically change our planned projects.”

Passing on the cost

Curtis Cumberland, 58, owner of Cumberland Development Custom Homes, in Westminster, said about 90% of the impact fee would be passed on to homebuyers, driving up the price of new developments and shrinking the local housing industry.

“I believe that we’ll have a few clients that it’ll put over the edge, and they will decide not to build because of that,” Cumberland said.

Carroll County Realtors President Brian Lipinsky, 65, of Hampstead, said he opposes the impact fee. Not only will homebuyers pay more for new houses, but those who finance their purchase and pay over multiple years could spend well over $3,000 in total, he added, due to added interest in the financing package.

Cary Cumberland, 54, owner of Viking Custom Homes in Sykesville, 54, said developers may try to bill buyers for the new expense but are likely to pay for the majority of the impact fee in profits. Cary Cumberland is the younger brother of Curtis Cumberland and a Marriottsville resident. Viking Custom Homes operates primarily in Carroll and Howard counties.

“You can’t completely pass everything on to the buyer,” Cary Cumberland said. “It really is just the market dictates what the house will sell for, so it’s gonna take some years before you can really recoup that from the buyer.”

Because many Maryland counties that neighbor Carroll already have higher impact fees, would-be Carroll County homebuyers may look to Pennsylvania for homes, Lipinsky said.

If buyers have an increasingly hard time affording new homes, demand for preexisting houses is likely to increase, Cary Cumberland said, although it is impossible to know for sure how the economy will respond.

Priority funding projects

Liberty High School in Eldersburg was identified as the county’s top modernization priority after a recent assessment, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Jonathan O’Neal said at a joint meeting July 12 of the Carroll County Board of Education and Board of Commissioners. The school opened in 1980.

(DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Winchester Elementary, Mount Airy Elementary, Freedom Elementary and Sykesville Middle schools are among the top priorities after Liberty, based on poor building assessment scores, O’Neal said.

East Middle School, which is being replaced with a new building that is scheduled to open in time for the new school year, was the only building to score worse than Liberty High School.

In-progress construction photos at East Middle School in Westminster Tuesday June 29, 2023. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Each school receives an annually updated Facilities Condition Index score based on a physical assessment conducted by the company Schooldude. A school’s FCI rating is then combined with the results of a functional assessment conducted by Carroll County Public Schools staff to produce a number designed to comprehensively measure how well a building meets instructional needs, according to the Educational Facilities Master Plan.

Liberty High School was cheaply constructed, McCabe said, and includes awkward architectural features such as classrooms with triangular corners.

The Educational Facilities Master Plan also indicated a need for 10 additional classrooms at Sykesville Middle and five additional classrooms at Freedom Elementary, based on recommendations made by the Southern Area Redistricting Committee. O’Neal said the master plan serves as a needs analysis, and items included may not necessarily receive immediate funding.

The list of schools prioritized for capital improvements is not expected to change any time soon now that Liberty’s assessment is complete, O’Neal said, but implementing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future will likely complicate the school system’s construction needs.

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is designed to make Maryland’s schools among the highest performing in the country by providing more time for teachers to plan lessons and develop skills outside the classroom, offering universal prekindergarten for 3-year-olds, and redesigning the public education funding formula, among other initiatives.

“There are some Blueprint requirements that, when you look at them, it’s hard to see how they can be fully implemented without space,” O’Neal said.

The $3.8 billion education reform bill requires that teachers spend no more than 60% of their time on in-classroom education, with the remaining 40% to be dedicated to things like planning and professional development. O’Neal said implementing this mandate will mean hiring more staff, which will require more space.

The school board has also set in motion plans to build classrooms that will support universal prekindergarten implementation, at Cranberry Station, Friendship Valley, Sandymount and Taneytown elementary schools. Two kindergarten and one pre-K classroom will be built at each of the four schools, increasing each school’s capacity by 64 students, according to the specifications. Construction will begin in June 2025.

Lipinsky said he fears the commissioners are using the impact fee to address overcrowding from previous development and help implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, rather than to mitigate the effects of future development.

Rothstein, who made the motion to increase impact fees from zero to $3,000 per home, said it’s a tool needed to bring revenue into the county’s coffers for new schools.

“It’s not overwhelming and overbearing,” Rothstein said. “I think this fee sends the right message that we are focused on growing Carroll County appropriately but having safeguards put in place. It’s for new residential growth.”

An impact fee also will be charged to developers of town houses and condominiums, but the amount has not been determined. Impact fees are not charged on the resale of homes. Typically, impact fee revenue should be used within six years of being collected; if the money is not used, it must be returned to the developer.

“I’m not happy about it,” Cary Cumberland said, “but I think that the real estate taxes should cover the school fee.”

Cary Cumberland said restrictions on developing rural parts of Carroll put in place by the commissioners several years ago are a bigger problem for developers, and will compound any issues created by the new fee.

“The demand slowed way down,” Cary Cumberland said, “so I think in about a year the county is really going to be struggling, and I think the county is already starting to see it because the building permits are reduced.”

Ted Zaleski, director of the county’s Department of Management and Budget, had initially suggested imposing a $6,000 impact fee for each single-family home on July 13 at a meeting of the commissioners. commissioners, who appeared uncomfortable with that rate.

Kiler then suggested starting with half the proposed amount and next year consider increasing the fee to $6,000 or even taking it back down to zero.

“My concern is that if we don’t do something now like this it’s just going to force us ... to have to raise taxes on everybody,” Kiler said July 27. “I go back and forth with this. I don’t know that in Carroll County new houses are being built by young families that have school kids.”

Zaleski stated in an email after the meeting that depending on the number of building permits developers apply for, the money collected from the new impact fee will generate between $600,000 and $900,000 annually for new school projects.