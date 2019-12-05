Carroll County Career and Technology Center students swept the secondary school category of the national “I Built This!” video contest.
Welding students Jordan Stambaugh and Gavin Rouse of Francis Scott Key High School won in the group category. Carpentry student Joey Arrington of Liberty High School won in the individual category.
The annual contest is sponsored by the National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) and Build Your Future in order to showcase student work and promote the construction industry as a choice for students.
Students, trainees and instructors from craft training programs were eligible to submit videos. Winners were chosen in Secondary, Postsecondary and People’s Choice categories. To watch the winning videos, visit www.nccer.org/i-built-this.
In Arrington’s video, he talked about his process creating a wooden easel for fellow students at the Tech Center. He wants to work as a custom home builder or a remodeler after graduation.
Stambaugh and Rouse created a decorative sign for the entrance into the welding classroom with a Wild West theme, complete with wagon wheels and bucking broncos.
Both said they want to go on to work at Stambaugh’s Welding Inc. of Union Bridge.
“The thing I enjoy most about construction is the differences in every day,” Stambaugh said in the video. “You never know what you’re going to do. It’s a combination of both manual labor and mental capacity, and it challenges you in many different ways.”
This is not the first year that Carroll students have taken home recognition in the contest. Last year, an individual and a group from the Tech Center also took home wins in all of the secondary categories.
Other winners came from Texas, California and Virginia. Carhartt, DeWalt, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools and Pearson sponsored the contest.
The winners received a NCCER and BYF “Swag Pack,” a Carhartt Legacy Deluxe Work Pack and Tool Belt, and a $150 Visa gift card. Additional category-specific prizes include a GoPro and accessories, DeWalt gift packages, Harbor Freight Tools gift cards, and NCCER classroom book sets from Pearson.
For more information, visit www.nccer.org/i-built-this.