School board votes to delay start of hybrid learning for Carroll County high schools

Carroll County high schools won’t be reopening on Monday after all.
While Carroll County Public Schools' hybrid learning plan is still set to begin Oct. 19, it will do so only at the elementary and middle school levels after the Board of Education voted Wednesday night to push back in-person learning at high schools by some 3 1/2 weeks.
Superintendent Steve Lockard recommended about two hours into the BOE meeting that board members hold off on reopening high schools in order for CCPS to be able maintain a strong instructional level while filling the void created by educators who will be taking federal leave.
The board voted unanimously to delay the opening of hybrid learning at the high school level until the first day of the second quarter, which is Nov. 12.
Lockard told the board he would feel more comfortable waiting so as not to jeopardize academic integrity.
“I think we’re close. I think we’re very close,” Lockard said. “But I think we need the benefit of a couple of more weeks so that we can make sure that we have the supports in place so that instructional integrity is not diminished. ... There’s a ton of logistics behind all of this.”
Board members expressed disappointment that high school won’t open along with elementary and middle schools on Oct. 19, the date the board targeted in August, but said they understood the rationale and praised CCPS staff for the long hours being put in to prepare for hybrid learning.
Board President Donna Sivigny said the more than 300 educators that were approved for some sort of federal leave speaks to the magnitude of the staff model the school system is dealing with.
Sivigny called the decision “a staged reopening,” and said the delay is “not the end of the world.”
“I think this makes sense,” she said. “It’s the best we can do.”
Board member Patricia Dorsey said the element of more time gives the school system a better opportunity to fill any open positions from those teachers on leave.
“It shows we’re not willing to just put any person into those positions,” she said.
Lockard said CCPS will still have qualified personnel in each class, whether it be the teacher in person, the teacher teaching virtually or a certified long-term substitute. Students who have been in buildings through some of Carroll’s programs the past few weeks have been getting a combination of virtual and in-person learning with help from substitutes, Lockard said.
“I want to make sure that our parents and community understand, we’re not dragging people in off the street and plunking them down in classrooms," Lockard said.
Board Vice President Marsha Herbert said she was “very disappointed,” but added CCPS needs to be smart about moving forward.
“We need to be safe and we need to be successful,” she said. “All eyes are on us.”
Board member Tara Battaglia said she has been receiving emails from community members regarding the mental health and well-being of students, as well as their grades.
“I’m not happy with high schools not opening with everyone else,” Battaglia said. “But I do know that there are resources in our high schools, if we can just make sure that the teachers see if the student needs additional support for right now to get them through that.”
The board also voted to reassess the status of hybrid learning on a weekly basis, potentially being able to react in the event that Carroll County sees a significant increase in COIVID-19 cases.
This story will be updated.