More than 60 Carroll students display historical research at Westminster High for annual History Day expo

Reece Cavey, a 7th Grade student at East Middle, answers questions from a visitor about his historical paper "Building the Frontier: Union Mills" during the Carroll County History Day Competition at Westminster High School on Saturday, February 25, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

More than 60 Carroll County middle and high school students spent their Saturday presenting in-depth history research projects, just for the fun of it.

This year’s theme was “Frontiers in History” and projects could take the form of a trifold display board, website, research paper, documentary or 10-minute performance. Recipients of first and second place awards in each medium for both group and individual projects across junior (middle school) and senior (high school) categories advance to the statewide National History Day competition.

Advertisement

Participation in the extracurricular activity that empowers students develop research skills and write theses and bibliographies was roughly triple of what it was last year, CCPS Supervisor of Secondary Social Studies Ryan Melhorn said.

“Our students love History Day because it’s a chance for them to not only learn more about our history, but also to present what they’ve been studying personally,” Carroll County Public Schools Superintendent Cynthia McCabe said. “Many of our students not only learn what we teach them in our schools, but then they go off on their own — and based on maybe one nugget of what they’ve learned in their classroom they take that and run with it and really learn on their own.”

Advertisement

Passion for history was evident among students presenting projects ranging from women’s rights in Iran, to serial killers, the Ocean City boardwalk, shark attacks in the early 1900s, the Wright brothers, Martin Luther King Jr., and much more.

One trifold display exhibit on suffrage included a ballot box that invited attendees to elect a favorite ice cream flavor using historically accurate small pieces of paper, and another project on the Indoor Clean Air Act featured cardboard cigarettes set up to look like smokestacks.

“I love these big community events because we are a community and we get to introduce ourselves to new people,” said Sykesville Middle School eighth grade student Mackenzie Austin, 14, of Sykesville. “We get to share our thoughts and it’s really interesting to walk around and see all these different kids who did these projects and their different perspectives on things.”

Austin created a Susan B. Anthony exhibit in which informative paragraphs on darker orange backgrounds gave way to yellow against a black backdrop to represent the brighter future where women have the right to vote. She said online lessons on suffrage during the pandemic inspired her to learn more about the movement’s key players.

The History Day competition held in the media center of Westminster High School, at 1225 Washington Road, was connected by a short hallway to a history expo in the school’s lobby, where educational information was dispersed by members of Celebrating America organizations. Celebrating America is a partnership between history-focused institutions local to Carroll County, many of which are museums and historic sites.

Members of the Pipe Creek Civil War Round Table attended the expo clad in accurate attire from the mid-1800s. Families were able to try on garments and write with an antique pen.

Learning about local history helps contextualize and bring the subject to life for public school students, McCabe said, beginning with a third grade social studies unit on Carroll County history, which includes visiting a historical site.

“We couldn’t appropriately teach that curriculum without having access to those historical sites,” McCabe said, “so it’s just a great day to get together and celebrate Carroll County, Maryland and U.S. history.”

Advertisement

State delegates Eric Bouchat and Christopher Tomlinson were in attendance, alongside Carroll County Board of Education members Steve Whisler and Patricia Dorsey. Tomlinson said it felt good to be back in Carroll after so much recent time spent in Annapolis, and it was especially good to be surrounded by local history, a subject he loves so much.

“The most important thing is to get the children engaged now,” Bouchat said. “Civil service and things like this — it’s being a farmer of people. All these individuals here are cultivating the soil, they’re plowing the soil under fertilizer and they’re planting the seeds in the children’s interests. All these children are seeds that will grow in the future harvest, and then they’ll grow up and have a passion for history and then go off into careers like civil service.”

Judges are provided by the Celebrating America partnership, though the History Day competition provides judging guidelines. Carroll County Public Libraries Director and Celebrating America Chair Joseph Thompson said it was rewarding to see the research skills participants developed.

“Our hope is that it can build really deep skills around how to do research and how to recognize authoritative resources,” Thompson said, “then take those skills into high school and into college so that they can actually be more thoughtful about how to recognize authority.”

A majority of History Day competition entrants are middle school students because high schoolers are often too busy for an additional project, Melhorn said. He was thrilled with History Day’s robust post-pandemic bounce-back and said he hopes some of this year’s middle school participants will enter the competition again when in high school.

Eighth grade Northwest Middle Student Natalie Coe, 14, of New Windsor, won first place in the junior individual website competition for her Donner Party website. She said she loves history and found it interesting to learn more about Forlorn Hope, an especially ill-fated group of Oregon Trail travelers that disembarked from the 87-person Donner Party. Nearly half of the Donner Party died after snow trapped them in the Sierra Nevada mountains and many survivors resorted to cannibalism.

Advertisement

Many Celebrating America partners also presented their own awards, often including a prize provided by the organization. A research paper on Union Mills by seventh grade East Middle student Reece Cavey, 12, of Westminster, garnered an award from Union Mills Homestead Incorporated and one from the Historical Society of Carroll County, the latter of which came with a $50 prize.

Cavey said his attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder made it hard for him to focus on the 1,800-word paper, and he is grateful for the encouragement and support he received on the project. The Union Mills Homestead, a self-contained community responsible for supplying flour to Baltimore and Pittsburgh, was once a frontier on the edge of the country and Cavey’s paper examines its significance to the 18th century economy.

“It’s just so cool to see how people progressed throughout the world and made new technology and what happened,” Cavey said.

Dozens of history-lovers enjoyed presentations from Celebrating America throughout the day.

“There’s this need to really connect everything that students are learning with the local history and these local organizations,” Thomson said.

Advertisement

Maryland’s National History Day competition will be held this spring at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County the national competition will occur on the University of Maryland’s College Park campus on June 12 and 13.