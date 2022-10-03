Monday’s Mount Airy History 101 event rescheduled

The first event for Mount Airy’s History 101 series Monday night has been postponed.

A glimpse into the Underground Railroad from speaker Anthony Cohen is now scheduled for 7 p.m., Oct. 17 at the historic Pine Grove Chapel, 737 S. Main St., Mount Airy.

Cohen, a historian and author, is the founder of The Menare Foundation, Inc., dedicated to the exploration and promotion of the history of the Underground Railroad, and operates the Button Farm Living History Center in Germantown, a 40-acre farm depicting 1850s plantation life in Maryland.

History 101 is an annual weeklong event series highlighting the history of Mount Airy. All other History 101 programing will continue as scheduled this week, Tuesday through Thursday evenings.

On Tuesday the series will kick off at 7 p.m. with a look at the history of a Mount Airy movie theater from Historical Society of Mount Airy member Barbara Runkles. The session will be held at the Mount Airy Fire Station, 702 N. Main St.

A Civil War medicine lecture from Hood College history professor Betsy Estilow is set for Wednesday at the Mount Airy Library, 705 Ridge Ave., at 6:30 p.m., and the series concludes at 6:30 p.m., Thursday at the Mount Airy Library. Staff of the Monocacy National Battlefield will discuss the regiment stationed at Pine Grove Chapel during the Civil War and the history of slavery near Frederick in the 1800s.