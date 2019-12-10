Alumni of Hampstead Elementary School might remember the infectious chorus from the school song: “Hampstead. Our school is the best." And now, it seems, the state agrees.
Hampstead Elementary School was named one of six Maryland Blue Ribbon Schools, the first Carroll County recipient of the annual recognition since 2013.
The Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes schools “that exhibit high performance and/ or significant improvement in student achievement. Reducing the achievement gap for disadvantaged students is also a criterion,” according to the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE).
Elementary, middle and high schools are all eligible. MSDE recognizes up to six schools each year.
Cash Valley Elementary School in Allegany County, Jacksonville Elementary School in Baltimore County, Mount View Middle School in Howard County, Lucy V. Barnsley Elementary School in Montgomery County and Bayside Elementary School in Queen Anne’s County were also honored.
Steve Wernick, director of elementary schools for CCPS, said the school system considers it a “fabulous honor to have one of our schools named a Blue Ribbon School."
He said MSDE considers many factors in combination, including instruction and curriculum, social and academic behavior, attendance, test scores, and engagement with the local community.
Hampstead Elementary succeeds because of a “great combination of instruction and curriculum, positive behavior, as well as a community that supports the school," he said. He also praised teachers for supporting students and making sure their needs are being met, praised the school’s “high rigor to ensure that students will continue to grow academically and socially,” and praised school administrative leadership who “ensure that they continue to grow as a school and as a community.”
The school will hold an official celebration of the achievement Thursday.
Maryland Blue Ribbon Schools will compete for the National Blue Ribbon awards to be announced next fall.
In the past 25 years, seven Carroll County schools have been named Maryland Blue Ribbon Schools. Four went on to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools, including another Hampstead school, Spring Garden Elementary, in 2000-01.
The most recent Carroll County school to receive Blue Ribbon status was Century High School in Sykesville in 2012-13.
