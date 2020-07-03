Grad spotlight: Keon Conley, Westminster

The Class of 2020 earned their diplomas under extraordinary circumstances, missing out on milestones as the community faced a global health crisis. The Times caught up with Westminster graduate Keon Conley, who played football, was a member of the minority student union and most enjoyed history and science.
Q: What extracurriculars, sports, employment did you participate in outside of the classroom?
A: During high school I played junior varsity and varsity football. I was also a member of the minority student union.
Q: Did you have a favorite subject in school?
A: History and science were my favorite subjects.
Q: What will you miss the most about your high school experience?
A: Greeting everyone in my school community, teachers and students, every day. When walking the halls during class changes, I liked to speak to everyone. I enjoyed my relationship with the friends I made in school. I am thankful for the teachers and coaches who believed in me and tried to help me shape and reach my goals.
Q: What were you excited to graduate and leave behind?
A: I hope I leave behind a good reputation so that others will always think highly of me and remember how much I cared about them.
Q: This is a historic moment due to COVID-19, although not in a way any of us would hope for. Are there any ways that it’s affecting your generation that some people might not realize?
A: It is an experience that many of us will never forget. We will always be known as the class that survived despite the odds. There were so many things that we had no control over. I think that if we survived this experience, we can do anything.
Q: What was a moment you felt proud of an accomplishment in high school?
A: I am proud to have been able to walk across the stage to receive my diploma. There was some doubt when the shelter-in-place directive was issued as to whether we would be able to do that.
Q: Can you share one way you have grown since you were a freshman?
A: My work ethic has improved. I have grown in many ways. One is that I have learned to take responsibility for my actions and not make excuses for things that I don’t get done.