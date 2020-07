2020 Carroll County Career and Technology Center awards

The Building Congress and Exchange, Baltimore, recognized three Carroll County Career and Technology Center students at its 2019 Craftsmanship Awards. Pictured, from left, are Jonah Maenner, Manchester Valley High School, welding; Logan Davidson, Winters Mill High School, electrical; and Ariana Diaz, Century High School, drafting, who were each presented with the Building Congress and Exchange Future Craftsman and Design Award. This scholarship award is presented to promising high school students who are pursuing careers, training, or degrees in the construction and design fields. The Award Committee reviewed more than 25 applications and met with 16 students before selecting winners. (Courtesy Photo)