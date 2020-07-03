Grad spotlight: Alexander Schmitt, Manchester Valley

A: I think many people don’t realize how my generation has been preparing our entire lives for a pandemic like this. We grew up alongside the boom of personal technology and don’t remember a time without cell phones, social media, and video games. Most of us have jobs that are considered essential whether at grocery stores or restaurants, so even that aspect of our lives wasn’t significantly impacted. We are experts at calling and texting friends, sending emails, watching videos online, and using streaming services. However, this pandemic did force many of us to realize how much we take personal interactions for granted. Many of us spent more time with family and explored nature while isolated from the rest of the modern world. Those entering college may have the worst impact from this pandemic as the college sporting events, large lecture halls, and bustling campuses we all imagined to exist in our first year of college will not become reality. For those entering the work force, we must face the worst economy in our lifetimes and try to find jobs for people with no experience. It will not be easy over the next year to adjust to the real word — it wouldn’t have been easy even without a pandemic — but we will survive and understand the world better than any graduating class before us.