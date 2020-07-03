Grad spotlight: Anjan Singh, Liberty

A: One way I’ve grown since freshman year is that I’ve realized the value of being true to yourself in whatever you do. Whether it’s the type of friends you make, the kinds of activities you pursue, or even just the way you carry yourself, staying true to yourself rather than trying to please others is the most fulfilling way to go, and it took me until junior year to properly realize this. Learning this lesson has allowed me to form some incredibly close friendships and pursue extracurricular activities that bring me joy and challenge me.