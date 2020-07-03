Grad spotlight: Anjan Singh, Liberty

The Class of 2020 earned their diplomas under extraordinary circumstances, missing out on milestones as the community faced a global health crisis. The Times caught up with Liberty graduate Anjan SIngh, who played soccer and participated in National Honor Society and Carroll County Student Government Association.
Q: What extracurriculars, sports, employment did you participate in outside of the classroom?
A: I participated in JV soccer freshman year and varsity soccer sophomore-senior year, was in Wind Ensemble freshman-sophomore year, was NHS Vice President senior year, was a Carroll County SGA Workshop Director junior-senior year, and participated in a research internship at the National Cancer Institute in senior year. I was also a Peer Tutor, a Student Ambassador, and a member of the Environmental Club, Leo Club, and the Mock Trial team.
Q: Did you have a favorite subject in school?
A: My favorite subject was probably chemistry because even though the material was very difficult, learning to fully understand/grasp all the concepts was incredibly fulfilling.
Q: What will you miss the most about your high school experience?
A: What I’ll miss the most is the friendships I made throughout high school and being able to see those friends every day in the same classes. High school just has that feeling of familiarity that’s hard to replace.
Q: What were you excited to graduate and leave behind?
A: I was excited to move on to an environment (college) where I can actively explore and shape my career choice and work with peers who are just as passionate about their own pursuits as I am about mine. College also exposes you to people with a much wider range of beliefs and opinions, and I feel this is key to personal growth.
Q: This is a historic moment due to COVID-19, although not in a way any of us would hope for. Are there any ways that it’s affecting your generation that some people might not realize?
A: A lot of people may not realize the toll that this crisis is having on the mental health of people my age. Isolation from friends and uncertainty about future plans can be incredibly stressful and I’m glad that my generation is speaking up about mental health issues and has been more vocal than ever during this pandemic. Checking in with a friend or reminding someone everything’s going to be all right is sometimes all it takes to make them feel better.
Q: What was a moment you felt proud of an accomplishment in high school?
A: I felt really proud when I worked with NHS to raise almost $7,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention during our Stride Against Suicide 5K this past year. Hopefully future classes can continue this fundraiser to keep raising awareness about mental health issues and contributing money towards suicide prevention.
Q: Can you share one way you have grown since you were a freshman?
A: One way I’ve grown since freshman year is that I’ve realized the value of being true to yourself in whatever you do. Whether it’s the type of friends you make, the kinds of activities you pursue, or even just the way you carry yourself, staying true to yourself rather than trying to please others is the most fulfilling way to go, and it took me until junior year to properly realize this. Learning this lesson has allowed me to form some incredibly close friendships and pursue extracurricular activities that bring me joy and challenge me.