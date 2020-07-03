Grad spotlight: Candace Rasmussen, Francis Scott Key

The Class of 2020 earned their diplomas under extraordinary circumstances, missing out on milestones as the community faced a global health crisis. The Times caught up with Francis Scott Key graduate Candace Rasmussen, who was active in marching band and theatre and had an internship at Robert Moton.
Q: What extracurriculars, sports, employment did you participate in outside of the classroom?
A: I was involved in Key’s Marching Band, ITS (International Thespian Society. Our show was The Fall of the House of Usher and I was the House Keeper/Maid), and I had an Internship at Robert Moton. I was also involved in the school’s Fall Play, “The Crucible,” as well as the past two spring musicals known as “Into the Woods” and “Wizard of Oz,” where I was a pit member for both playing the clarinet. For “Wizard of Oz,” I created the logo!!
Q: Did you have a favorite subject in school?
A: My favorite subject was easily English. I always had a passion for writing and although I wasn’t the best I always loved writing my opinions and thoughts down. My second favorite class was Wind Ensemble and although I wasn’t apart of the class due to my internship, that class was definitely above them all!!
Q: What will you miss the most about your high school experience?
A: I will miss being around all of my friends and teachers and all of the fun activities. I’m going to miss it all, high-school was difficult but I made it and I couldn’t be happier! Would I do it over if I could? Probably, but these past four years were a roller coaster ride and arguable the best/worst years of my life.
Q: What were you excited to graduate and leave behind?
A: I’m not really sure, it’s like I don’t really remember having a senior year. It was taken away so quickly, I never had time to really think about that much. I don’t want to leave anything behind, but I did leave behind my old ways. My freshman year was my worst year in highs high and I used to reminisce and regret never going to school. But now I’m just happy to be where I am.
Q: This is a historic moment due to COVID-19, although not in a way any of us would hope for. Are there any ways that it’s affecting your generation that some people might not realize?
A: I believe that if schools were to open back up in the fall it would really take a toll on some kids. Being in the habit of being comfortable in your own home and being able to move at your own pace when doing school work is something a lot of people enjoy. So I think the transition back is going to be really difficult for most of us when we return, for elementary, middle, high school and college alike.
Being away from your friends and teachers is also really hard. We all miss school, and I know we would give anything right now to go back to March 13th and day our goodbyes to everyone! I never would have imagined my senior year ending like this but if I am being honest, I can’t picture it any other way.
Q: What was a moment you felt proud of an accomplishment in high school?
A: When I got honor roll for the first time in a few years. I got all As and Bs and I was so proud of myself for getting good grades and accomplishing something! Also waking up everyday 15 minutes before I had to leave the house to catch the bus. That was NOT easy. Haha.
An accomplishment I made outside of school is becoming a drum major in DCI!! For those who know me I have always been so passionate about marching band and it has always been an outlet and something that made me push to be better in school. I thank Mr. Duffy, Mr. Mark, Kirby and Corey for always being there and supporting me. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them by my side!
Q: Can you share one way you have grown since you were a freshman?
A: I have definitely become more responsible. I went from coming to school for maybe half a day a week to being in school almost every single day of the week my senior year. A straight F freshman made honor roll her senior year for all four quarters! For me that is the most amazing thing. I really found myself this year and I have made tremendous growth as a person and a student at FSK.