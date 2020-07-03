Grad spotlight: Justin Wunder, Century

The Class of 2020 earned their diplomas under extraordinary circumstances, missing out on milestones as the community faced a global health crisis. The Times caught up with Century graduate Justin Wunder, who played golf and basketball, was active in National Honor Society and earned two internships.
Q: What extracurriculars, sports, employment did you participate in outside of the classroom?
A: Golf 9th-11th-Captain, Basketball 9th-12th-Captain, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Internship-Finance at Maryland Collison Center in Frederick, Internship Accounting- 2M Quality, LLC, Assistant Coach of 2023 AAU Basketball Team, Camp Counselor for Century High Boys Basketball Summer Camp-9th-11th.
Q: Did you have a favorite subject in school?
A: Math and Business Courses because they both relate to my career goal
Q: What will you miss the most about your high school experience?
A: Playing high school sports and having the community cheer on our team.
Q: What were you excited to graduate and leave behind?
A: I am ready to move on and meet more people and begin to play basketball at the collegiate level.
Q: This is a historic moment due to COVID-19, although not in a way any of us would hope for. Are there any ways that it’s affecting your generation that some people might not realize?
A: Unfortunately its affecting many graduates’ college plans and job opportunities. Some may not be able to afford to go away as they planned due to current financial hardships. Many of us are also struggling to even get a summer job or to fulfill internships in their field of interest.
Q: What was a moment you felt proud of an accomplishment in high school?
A: My merit scholarship to Bridgewater College has allowed me to attend one of my top choice schools at little cost to my family. Many years of hard work, service hours, and studying allowed me this opportunity. Also focusing my energy on basketball earned me the opportunity to play at the next level.
Q: Can you share one way you have grown since you were a freshman?
A: I have become more confident throughout my four years at Century, both academically and athletically. This has led to many opportunities, including: two internships, taking AP courses, joining clubs and playing two Varsity sports. Becoming a more confident person has helped me to take risks and get out of my comfort zone to make the most of my time at Century.