xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Graduation stats for the Carroll County Class of 2020

By
Carroll County Times
Jul 03, 2020 1:16 PM

Winters Mill:

Governor’s Scholastic Merit Award: 12 students

National Merit Award: 3 students

Advertisement

President’s Award for Education Achievement: 28 students

President’s Education Award of Excellence: 25 students
Advertisement

Post-graduation plans

[More Maryland news] Baltimore’s Atlas Restaurant Group pushes back, saying Ouzo Bay incident wasn’t racially motivated, white child wore khakis

Four-year college: 47%

Two-year college: 24%

Trade school: 3%

Enlist in the military or attending a military academy: 4%

Enter the Work force: 4%

[More Maryland news] Maryland PSC approves settlement for alternate power line route through northern Harford County

Are undecided: 14%

Did not respond: 52%

Total scholarship money: $412,842.66

Westminster

Governor’s Scholastic Merit Award: 20 students

National Merit Awards: 2 Finalists, 2 Commended

[More Maryland news] Confederate monuments are coming down. Now, what do we do about memorials to slaveholders like Washington and Jefferson?

President’s Award of Excellence: 49 students

Advertisement

Perfect Final Transcript: 19 students

Post-graduation plans

Four-year College: 50%

Two-year College: 21%

[More Maryland news] One highway worker killed, two injured in Howard County work zone crash; Transportation Secretary implores drivers to slow down

Trade School: 1%

Enlisting in the military or attending a military academy: 3%

Work force: 7%

Are undecided: 18%

Total scholarship money $4,256,055.00

[More Maryland news] FAQ: What we know about the fireworks in Baltimore

Quote: Mrs. Hannah Jones, 2020 Senior Class Advisor said, “The Class of 2020 is undoubtedly resilient. Their senior year did not go as expected, yet they are still working hard and staying positive for the future. Over the past four years, this class has demonstrated kindness and compassion toward others, in addition to great academic excellence and perseverance. I have enjoyed getting to know them, and I can’t wait to see what amazing feats they will accomplish in the future.”

Francis Scott Key

Valedictorian: 14 students

Governor’s Scholastic Merit Award: 13 students

President’s Education Award of Excellence: 24 students

Post-graduation plans

Four-year college: 32%

Two-year college: 34%

Trade school: 4%

Enlisting in the military or attending a military academy: 5%

Work force: 15%

Are undecided: 10%

Total scholarship money $2.1 million

Quote: Michelle Brilhart, senior class advisor, said, “The Class of 2020 entered FSK with a lot of energy and school spirit which they continued to display throughout their four years. They worked hard and earned many accolades along the way as individuals, groups, and a whole. In a time of challenges and difficulties they have continued to soar and rise above although the fun part of their high school career was lost with the sudden ending. They have persevered and they are leaving FSK stronger as they begin to spread their wings. It has been a pleasure to lead this class over the last four years, to watch them grow and learn. As we send them off into the world to soar, I know that while they will continue to face adversities, they are prepared to make a difference in the world around them.”

Manchester Valley

Top Scholar: Alexander Schmitt

Governor’s Scholastic Merit Award: 17 students

National Merit Award: 1 Finalist

President’s Education Award of Excellence: 46

4.0 Scholars: 12 students

Post-graduation plans

College/ university/trade school: 80%

Enlisting in the military or attending a military academy: 8%

Work force: 12%

Are undecided: N/A

Total scholarship money $4.3 million

Quote: Kati Hockstad and Kim Gossert, senior class advisors, said, “Manchester Valley’s Class of 2020 is most notably defined by their resilience, tenacity, and talent during their time at Manchester Valley. This special group of students has taken every opportunity to embody the slogan that began their freshman year: ‘Together we are one.' Collectively, they have exhibited an unwavering determination, persistence, and ability to adapt to unforeseen circumstances and situations, from being the first fully Maverick freshmen right up through graduating through a pandemic. During their final weeks as high school students, our seniors have once again demonstrated great character and pride as they have adapted and adjusted to challenges with grace and dignity. Their high school careers will end as they started – with great excitement and anticipation for the new chapter that is about to begin in their lives. They are certain to leave lasting impressions wherever they go, just as they left their legacy at Manchester Valley.”

South Carroll

Governor’s Scholastic Merit Award: 15 students

National Merit Awards: 1 Commended

President’s Award of Excellence: 44

Post-graduation plans

Four-year College: 46%

Two-year college/trade school: 25%

Enlisting in the military or attending a military academy: 2%

Work force: 8%

GAP Year: 1%

Are undecided: 16%

Total scholarship money $4,771,176

Quote: Sarah Larson, senior class advisor, said,” The 2020 South Carroll High School graduation will be non-traditional but still special and particularly memorable. Due to social distancing regulations, students will receive their diplomas with a few guests in attendance, not getting the chance to celebrate their accomplishments with their classmates. Instead of dwelling on the negative impact of covid-19, our exceptional students will reflect on the creative way our community rallied together to honor them. The students are grateful for surprise visits from our faculty, staff and administrators, personalized virtual celebrations , and a festive parade through town. Our seniors are part of a historic event that will be remembered as a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I am proud of their optimism and resilience.”

Liberty

Valedictorian: Sofia Leigh Corona

Salutatorian: Nina Megan Elsner

National Merit Award: 1 Finalist, 8 Commended

Post-graduation plans

Four-year College: 79%

Two-year College: 21%

Trade School: N/A

Enlisting in the military or attending a military academy: 2%

Work force: 4%

Total scholarship money $3,688,745

Century

Governor’s Scholastic Merit Award: 15 students

National merit Scholarship: 2 Commended

Post-graduation plans

Two-year/Four-year college: 90%

Trade school: 1%

Enlisting in the military or attending a military academy: 3%

Work force: 6%

Are undecided: N/A

Latest Carroll County Education

Total scholarship money more than $12 million

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement

Latest Carroll County Education

Advertisement
Advertisement