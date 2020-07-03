Graduation stats for the Carroll County Class of 2020

Quote: Kati Hockstad and Kim Gossert, senior class advisors, said, “Manchester Valley’s Class of 2020 is most notably defined by their resilience, tenacity, and talent during their time at Manchester Valley. This special group of students has taken every opportunity to embody the slogan that began their freshman year: ‘Together we are one.' Collectively, they have exhibited an unwavering determination, persistence, and ability to adapt to unforeseen circumstances and situations, from being the first fully Maverick freshmen right up through graduating through a pandemic. During their final weeks as high school students, our seniors have once again demonstrated great character and pride as they have adapted and adjusted to challenges with grace and dignity. Their high school careers will end as they started – with great excitement and anticipation for the new chapter that is about to begin in their lives. They are certain to leave lasting impressions wherever they go, just as they left their legacy at Manchester Valley.”