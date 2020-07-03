Graduation stats for the Carroll County Class of 2020

Winters Mill:
Governor’s Scholastic Merit Award: 12 students
National Merit Award: 3 students
President’s Award for Education Achievement: 28 students
President’s Education Award of Excellence: 25 students
Post-graduation plans
Four-year college: 47%
Two-year college: 24%
Trade school: 3%
Enlist in the military or attending a military academy: 4%
Enter the Work force: 4%
Are undecided: 14%
Did not respond: 52%
Total scholarship money: $412,842.66
Westminster
Governor’s Scholastic Merit Award: 20 students
National Merit Awards: 2 Finalists, 2 Commended
President’s Award of Excellence: 49 students
Perfect Final Transcript: 19 students
Post-graduation plans
Four-year College: 50%
Two-year College: 21%
Trade School: 1%
Enlisting in the military or attending a military academy: 3%
Work force: 7%
Are undecided: 18%
Total scholarship money $4,256,055.00
Quote: Mrs. Hannah Jones, 2020 Senior Class Advisor said, “The Class of 2020 is undoubtedly resilient. Their senior year did not go as expected, yet they are still working hard and staying positive for the future. Over the past four years, this class has demonstrated kindness and compassion toward others, in addition to great academic excellence and perseverance. I have enjoyed getting to know them, and I can’t wait to see what amazing feats they will accomplish in the future.”
Francis Scott Key
Valedictorian: 14 students
Governor’s Scholastic Merit Award: 13 students
President’s Education Award of Excellence: 24 students
Post-graduation plans
Four-year college: 32%
Two-year college: 34%
Trade school: 4%
Enlisting in the military or attending a military academy: 5%
Work force: 15%
Are undecided: 10%
Total scholarship money $2.1 million
Quote: Michelle Brilhart, senior class advisor, said, “The Class of 2020 entered FSK with a lot of energy and school spirit which they continued to display throughout their four years. They worked hard and earned many accolades along the way as individuals, groups, and a whole. In a time of challenges and difficulties they have continued to soar and rise above although the fun part of their high school career was lost with the sudden ending. They have persevered and they are leaving FSK stronger as they begin to spread their wings. It has been a pleasure to lead this class over the last four years, to watch them grow and learn. As we send them off into the world to soar, I know that while they will continue to face adversities, they are prepared to make a difference in the world around them.”
Manchester Valley
Top Scholar: Alexander Schmitt
Governor’s Scholastic Merit Award: 17 students
National Merit Award: 1 Finalist
President’s Education Award of Excellence: 46
4.0 Scholars: 12 students
Post-graduation plans
College/ university/trade school: 80%
Enlisting in the military or attending a military academy: 8%
Work force: 12%
Are undecided: N/A
Total scholarship money $4.3 million
Quote: Kati Hockstad and Kim Gossert, senior class advisors, said, “Manchester Valley’s Class of 2020 is most notably defined by their resilience, tenacity, and talent during their time at Manchester Valley. This special group of students has taken every opportunity to embody the slogan that began their freshman year: ‘Together we are one.' Collectively, they have exhibited an unwavering determination, persistence, and ability to adapt to unforeseen circumstances and situations, from being the first fully Maverick freshmen right up through graduating through a pandemic. During their final weeks as high school students, our seniors have once again demonstrated great character and pride as they have adapted and adjusted to challenges with grace and dignity. Their high school careers will end as they started – with great excitement and anticipation for the new chapter that is about to begin in their lives. They are certain to leave lasting impressions wherever they go, just as they left their legacy at Manchester Valley.”
South Carroll
Governor’s Scholastic Merit Award: 15 students
National Merit Awards: 1 Commended
President’s Award of Excellence: 44
Post-graduation plans
Four-year College: 46%
Two-year college/trade school: 25%
Enlisting in the military or attending a military academy: 2%
Work force: 8%
GAP Year: 1%
Are undecided: 16%
Total scholarship money $4,771,176
Quote: Sarah Larson, senior class advisor, said,” The 2020 South Carroll High School graduation will be non-traditional but still special and particularly memorable. Due to social distancing regulations, students will receive their diplomas with a few guests in attendance, not getting the chance to celebrate their accomplishments with their classmates. Instead of dwelling on the negative impact of covid-19, our exceptional students will reflect on the creative way our community rallied together to honor them. The students are grateful for surprise visits from our faculty, staff and administrators, personalized virtual celebrations , and a festive parade through town. Our seniors are part of a historic event that will be remembered as a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I am proud of their optimism and resilience.”
Liberty
Valedictorian: Sofia Leigh Corona
Salutatorian: Nina Megan Elsner
National Merit Award: 1 Finalist, 8 Commended
Post-graduation plans
Four-year College: 79%
Two-year College: 21%
Trade School: N/A
Enlisting in the military or attending a military academy: 2%
Work force: 4%
Total scholarship money $3,688,745
Century
Governor’s Scholastic Merit Award: 15 students
National merit Scholarship: 2 Commended
Post-graduation plans
Two-year/Four-year college: 90%
Trade school: 1%
Enlisting in the military or attending a military academy: 3%
Work force: 6%
Are undecided: N/A
Total scholarship money more than $12 million