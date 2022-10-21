At Westminster golf course third-graders get hands-on lessons about science, technology, engineering and math

Eight dozen third-graders from Westminster Elementary School explored the green at Westminster National Golf Course Thursday, but they weren’t there to practice their swings. Instead, they were getting an education in science, technology, engineering and math.

First Green, an environmental education outreach program based in Kansas, helps local golf courses do outreach to their communities to use the courses as environmental learning labs.

According to the program, “golf courses are large parcels of land with healthy turf, trees and other vegetation. They provide wildlife habitat, produce oxygen and filter surface water.” First Green is a program of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America Foundation.

According to the group, golf course superintendents need to be highly trained in STEM to manage their golf courses. During field trips, they share this knowledge with teachers and students, showing real world applications that inspire student interest in STEM.

During the field trip Thursday at the Westminster course on Littlestown Pike students learned about golf course wildlife, water conservation, soil composition, the mathematics of fertilizer application, and the physics of golf.

First Green brings Carroll County Public Schools students to the Westminster National Golf Course several times each year, sponsored by the Mid-Atlantic Association of Golf Course Superintendents.

“For many (students) it’s a connection to something they’ve heard about or maybe they’ve had a family member involved with,” CCPS STEM coordinator Bryan Shumaker said. “... It really opens the eyes there’s a lot more than the sport itself occurring. There’s a lot of management relative to the ecosystem and the watershed.”

Each student on the field trip received either a First Green backpack or beanie, provided by the superintendents association, and a bag containing a card that explains what they did on the field trip and how they can conserve water at home, Westminster National Golf Course Superintendent Ryan Kraushofer said.

“I‘m a big believer that students learn more by getting out of the classroom,” Kraushofer said, “by touching, feeling, actually doing problems in the real world, than they would in the classroom.”