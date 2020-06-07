Gerstell Academy graduate CJ Kovalsky reflects on school he’s known since pre-K

“And I think one of the most remarkable things for high school students is this," Ryan said. "CJ is one of those people that can intuitively tell when one of his fellow students or anybody is hurting, is feeling bad about something. And he will go over, spend some time with those people, whoever it may be, and bring them out of their funk, so to speak, which I think shows a tremendous amount of self-awareness and a tremendous amount of caring for other people.”