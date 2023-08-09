At monthly meeting Wednesday, Carroll’s Board of Education will review fundraising policy

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Revisions to the Carroll County Public Schools policy concerning school-based fundraising are on the agenda for the Board of Education’s monthly meeting Wednesday night.

The policy has not been revised since 2015, and any changes will be subject to feedback from the school board and the public.

The meeting is set to begin Wednesday at 5 p.m. A full meeting agenda can be viewed at https://share.carrollk12.org/sites/boarddocs/BoardMeetings/2023/07-12-2023/Agenda.pdf.

Policy revisions were submitted by Assistant Superintendent of Operations Jonathan O’Neal. The guidelines have been updated to specify that fundraising shall not disrupt the operation of a school and must adhere to the laws. The guidelines would also specify that crowdfunded donations may only be used if approved by the assistant superintendent of operations after being reviewed by the school principal.

The revisions would remove several stipulations restricting advertisements from being sold at school events, such as sporting events, to raise funds. The update would remove a restriction limiting banners to be one of three specific sizes and prices, and changes the word “banners” to “displays.”

Other stipulations regulating where displays can be mounted, restricting the reuse of displays, forbidding banners to be displayed outside of the school year, and requiring that displays include CCPS logos and language would be axed. Instead, each school’s principal would be responsible for determining whether a display is appropriate and what the price should be.

Rather than requiring banners to display language stating that CCPS does not endorse the product or service advertised, the revised policy would include a blanket statement to this effect.

The predetermined set price for all LED advertisements would also be struck, as would stipulations governing the use and frequency of digital advertisements displayed during athletic events.

Additionally, the policy change would remove the maximum amount of funds that can be raised by any one group in a year, which is currently set at $100,000.

New guidelines have been added to the proposed update to prevent modifying, naming or renaming CCPS grounds or facilities without going through the proper channels.

The preliminary policy revision also clarifies that fundraising-provided technology must be approved by the chief information officer and school principal, while any curricular materials purchased through money raised must be approved by the director of curriculum and the school principal.

New language would also specify that student participation in fundraising is voluntary, all items raised by volunteers and staff becomes the property of CCPS, all school fundraising activities must have a CCPS staff sponsor, and that fundraising will not be used to pay for staff positions in the system.

