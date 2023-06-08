Francis Scott Key High School graduates Class of 2023

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Noah Geiman smiles as he walks to his seat during the 64th annual graduation exercises for Francis Scott Key High School, held at McDaniel College on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Members of Francis Scott Key High School’s graduating class received their diplomas during a commencement ceremony Wednesday afternoon at McDaniel College’s Gill Center.

Of the 317 students in the Class of 2023, 69% will attend college, about 22% will join the workforce, 6% will enroll in trade schools, 2% will enlist in the military, and 1% will attend the U.S. Military Academy, according to Assistant Principal Josh Rutter.

Graduates took 147 dual enrollment community college classes and 101 Advanced Placement classes, according to Rutter. Forty-five seniors participated in honors-level internships, 43 were National Honor Society members, and 79 graduates completed a Carroll County Career and Tech Center program.

Francis Scott Key’s Class of 2023 completed 30,474 total service hours. According to Rutter, the graduates were awarded more than $3.7 million in scholarships.