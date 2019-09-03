Firsts and last firsts: Carroll schools welcome students back to class

One moment the bus loop of Mount Airy Middle School was empty. And then all at once, several buses arrived, filling the sidewalk out front with students ready with backpacks, instrument cases, gym bags and lunch boxes.
Teachers and administrators greeted the students cheerily, while Assistant Principal Chris Hynes handed out bus cards to students to make sure no bus was overcrowded. In between hellos, Principal Sharon Lilly directed traffic making sure sixth, seventh and eight graders all went to the right place.
“We love the first day. All of the kids are excited and happy to be at school, at least for one day,” she said.
On her first day of middle school, sixth-grader Lily Lucia was excited by the prospect of a new school and for the first time a bigger locker.
Fellow sixth-grader Cory Middlebrook, however was reluctant to see summer over. He described his feelings Tuesday as “sad.”
For incoming seventh-grader Dokota Sewer, his feelings were “kind of good, kind of bad” as he waited for the doors to open. He was looking forward for clubs to start back up for the semester.
About an hour later, Mount Airy Elementary School started the same process as parents and buses pulled into the parking lot to deliver the youngest students.
Jodi DeMay was bright and early in the parent drop-off line with her fourth-grader, who she said was “just so excited” for the first day back. She also saw a third-grader and an eight-grader off to school that day. To say goodbye to summer, the family took a trip to Ocean City and had family portraits taken in the weeks before.
Terryann Burns sent her fourth-grader and her eight-grader off to school as well Tuesday morning. Because the family moved from New York in the past year, her elementary school daughter was feeling nervous, she said, but the family had a picnic last week to celebrate the end of summer.
Principal Deborah Winson said, “Our staff is just as excited as students are to start a new year.”
Second-grader Mac Turner took a moment to take a photo with his family before setting off on the first day with his Captain America backpack. He was feeling good about the first day he said, and his favorite subject is math.
At Westminster High School, the juniors were excited about being able to drive to school for the first time and the seniors were excited about parking in the senior lot, much closer to the school. At dismissal, some students were out of the parking lot in a blink, while others stopped to socialize or take a photo with friends.
“It doesn’t feel different,” said incoming senior Lauren Martin about the summer break. “It just felt like a long weekend.” She and friends Brooke Meixsell, Julianna Mamakos and Lisa Scanlon were catching up before driving home.
They agreed that there was something to be said for their upperclassman status. They agreed that there was a difference in the way freshmen especially saw them.
“You feel more like you know what you’re doing,” Scanlon said.