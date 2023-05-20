Saturday morning fire at South Carroll High School under investigation, state fire marshal says

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of an early Saturday blaze at a Carroll County high school.

Fire departments responded to a report of a fire around 3:40 a.m. at South Carroll High School, according to a release from the Office of State Fire Marshal. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a fire within an office. The fire was under control in about 10 minutes.

While the fire is under investigation, deputy state fire marshals say they have no evidence that the fire was deliberately set, and investigators will continue to examine possible accidental causes.