Students evacuated from Carroll County Career and Technology Center after dryer fire in culinary program

All students were evacuated from the Carroll County Career and Technology Center in Westminster early Tuesday morning and were sent back to their home schools for the day following a minor fire inside the Culinary Arts program area of the building. There were no injuries and a school system spokesperson said it was too early to assess the damages to the school.
Carey Gaddis, spokesperson for the school system, said she anticipated that all students would be able to return to the school Wednesday.
Fire crews responded at about 7:45 a.m., Tuesday, to the school, 1229 Washington Road, Westminster, after a dryer fire was reported, according to Curtis Pierce, Carroll County Public Schools supervisor of security and emergency management.
The school was evacuated by the time firefighters arrived.
“One of the sprinkler heads burst, so we had the fire department on the scene [and] they checked everything out,” Gaddis said. “In the meantime, we moved all the students over to Westminster High School.”
The fire started in a dryer in the Culinary Arts program area at the school, according to Gaddis.
“Everyone is safe and secure,” Gaddis said.
Latest Carroll County Education
Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.