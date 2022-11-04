Carroll school board advisory subcommittee drafts plans for alternative family life and gender education for elementary students

A committee tasked with determining the way gender, puberty, and healthy relationships are taught in Carroll County Public Schools met Thursday to continue its work on updates to the curriculum for family life and sexual education for elementary age students.

The 31-member Family Life Advisory Committee is made up of 25 parents of public school students, as well as educators, healthcare professionals and Board of Education member Donna Sivigny.

Advertisement

The committee’s elementary education subcommittee consists of 10 parents of Carroll County elementary students and four nonvoting advisors who have experience teaching relevant subjects in public schools. All committee members were appointed by the school board and are tasked with implementing family life curriculum from the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

The Board of Education has already approved the Family Life Advisory Committee’s outline for an option for parents to remove their high school or middle school children from family life and sexual education. Sivigny said the subcommittee’s updated alternative elementary curriculum must be ratified by the full committee then move on for approval by the Board of Education as early as Dec. 15, during the board’s regular public meeting.

Advertisement

The committee’s proposed changes to the state-mandated Blueprint curriculum for elementary students in Carroll would ax the topic of gender expression, opting to move those lessons into the healthy relationships and consent curriculum. Additionally, the committee is likely to change the wording from “recognizing a range of ways” people express gender to “recognizing how people express gender.”

Lessons on alternative families would also be simplified under the committee’s implementation plan. The section in the curriculum on types of families “e.g., single-parent, same-gender, intergenerational, cohabitating, adoptive, foster, etc.” is suggested for removal while the broader subjects of identifying, describing, and showing respect for different types of families would remain.

Assistant supervisor of health education and adviser to the committee Christine Tobias said Thursday that a good teacher should know how to direct the flow of instruction and avoid “rogue” ideas in the classroom.

Puberty instruction will remain largely unchanged — students would watch different instructional videos in different rooms, according to gender. Tobias said puberty education is largely hygiene-forward and medically accurate, adding that it is up to the parents and the school administration how puberty and changing bodies education would be handled in the case of a gender non-conforming student.

Implementation of the elementary family life curriculum will not go into effect until September 2024, while middle and high schools will implement the new program in September 2023, Sivigny said.