Carroll school board to consider approving new kindergarten and Pre-K classrooms at four elementaries

The Carroll County Board of Education is scheduled to vote on a measure Wednesday that would approve construction of new kindergarten and pre-kindergarten classrooms at Cranberry Station, Friendship Valley, Sandymount and Taneytown elementary schools.

The school board’s monthly meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m., Wednesday, at 125 N. Court St. in Westminster.

Two kindergarten and one pre-K classroom would be built at each of the four schools, increasing each school’s capacity by 64 students, according to the agenda item. If approved, construction would begin in June 2025.

The action is the result of work by a committee comprised of school board member Patricia Dorsey, central office personnel, county management and budget project coordinator Taylor Hockensmith, as well as representatives from each school.

Dorsey volunteered to serve as the Board of Education’s representative on the committee and was approved unanimously at the school board’s April meeting. Board member Donna Sivigny said she is also interested in school construction planning and would serve as an unofficial second board member attending committee meetings.

The Construction Planning Committee works to develop project specifications and design, McCabe said.

According to the Carroll County Department of Management and Budget’s recommended six-year multimillion-dollar Community Investment Plan, Cranberry Station and Sandymount each would receive $245,000 of design funding, Taneytown would receive $288,000 and Friendship Valley would get $364,000. The funding comes from local income tax revenue in fiscal 2024.

Friendship Valley’s new classrooms also would become the permanent home to the school’s PRIDE program, an intervention program for elementary students currently housed in a relocatable classroom adjacent to the school. PRIDE stands for Positive Response to Issues of Discipline with Elementary Students and is designed to help students “gain self-control and insight into their behavior in order to reduce disruptive behaviors and increase positive school behavior/ adjustment and achievement,” in order to “ equip students and families with the skillset to return to their comprehensive home schools,” according to the school system.

The plan sets aside $200,000 to fund a feasibility study to determine which elementary schools could support additional pre-K classrooms, also funded by local income tax.

In total, construction at Cranberry Station and Sandymount is projected to cost about $2.9 million each, Taneytown is projected to cost about $3.4 million and Friendship Valley is projected at just over $4.9 million. Projects are contingent on state school construction funding, according to the investment plan, and also use bonds as a funding source.

Universal pre-K for 3-year-old children is mandated by The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a statewide education plan set to inject billions into public schools so every student – regardless of geography, household income, race, ethnicity, gender, language spoken at home, needs or other characteristics – will graduate and be ready to enter the workforce or higher education. The intention is that half the preschool space will be in private schools.

Carroll school board meetings are open to the public and livestreamed on the Carroll County Public Schools YouTube channel and viewable on the right side of the Board of Education’s website at carrollk12.org/board-of-education/meeting-information, under CETV Livestream. Meetings are also broadcast live throughout the month on Carroll Educational Television, Ch. 21.

Anyone who wishes to participate during the public participation portion of the meeting must fill out an online sign-up form at https://www.carrollk12.org/board-of-education/meeting-information or call the communications office at 410-751-3020 by 9 p.m., Tuesday.