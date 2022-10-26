Board of Education candidates discuss public participation policy update | CARROLL COUNTY ELECTION

Editor’s note: This story is the second in a series addressing issues in the race for three seats on the Carroll County Public Schools Board of Education. Early voting begins Thursday; Election Day is Nov. 8.

A proposed update to the way public participation works at Carroll County Board of Education meetings was considered earlier this month by the board, but the issue was tabled Oct. 12 after a mostly negative public response.

Carroll County Public Schools staff presented an update to the rules that would limit the maximum number of speakers at each meeting to 15. Members of the public would apply to speak on the day before the board meeting, and would be notified by noon on the day of the meeting if they were chosen to speak.

An update to the citizen participation policy has been under consideration since August to dispel what school board member Marsha Herbert referred to as a “circus-like atmosphere” at meetings earlier in the year. The issue could come back as an agenda item in the future, according to CCPS Communications Officer Carey Gaddis.

While candidates for the Carroll County school board each said they support the idea of public participation in Board of Education affairs, an ideal policy looks slightly different to each.

[ VOTER GUIDE 2022: Read the candidates' positions on the issues ]

Incumbent Tara Battaglia, 43, of Westminster, said there are ways other than school board meetings to communicate with board members.

“Social media is not a way for people to communicate or express themselves because things can be misconstrued,” Battaglia said. “Things can be read wrong. We just need to make sure everyone has regular conversations, face-to-face or over the phone. ... I love face-to-face conversations with people. I’m willing to do that. I’ve always been willing to do that. I’m not afraid to do that and I think current board members have great communication with the public. Anyone’s willing to meet with anyone.”

Incumbent Patricia Dorsey, 72, of Westminster, said she hopes to find a way to update the participation policy that residents would find more acceptable. .

“What we were trying to do was streamline hearing from parents and hearing from citizens to get their concerns,” Dorsey said. “Some of our agenda items are quite lengthy and we want to make sure that we’re keeping our meetings so that they’re not going to 11 and 12 o’clock, like a few have gone. So, it’s trying to balance. You certainly want to hear from the community, and I think that’s part of why it’s been tabled, because we are hearing the concerns from the community. As we continue to look, I think there’s going to be [a policy update] that hopefully everyone can be accepting of.”

Amanda Jozkowski, 38, of Eldersburg, said she would support measures to facilitate more public participation, such as adding a town hall meeting or allowing for virtual speakers.

“I am not in favor of some of the proposed adjustments to the policy,” Jozkowski said, “which involves an undisclosed source, reviewing the potential speakers and prioritizing them in ways that seems to be less than transparent. ... I think also that we need to think more about making sure that [public participation at school board meetings] is accessible for everybody. ... There’s a lot of different ways that we could look at it. The fear is that you end up spending hours and hours at each meeting on public comment, and I don’t think anybody wants that either.”

James Miller, 38, of Hampstead, said a policy that enables robust public participation is more important than the length of a board meeting.

“I am against any policy that limits public comment,” Miller said. “I actually spoke out against this; I made a public comment about this. As an elected representative, if I have to sit there until 4 in the morning I will sit there until 4 in the morning to listen to everybody and anybody who wants to speak at a board meeting. ... I am 100% against the policy that would limit any public participation or public comment. I, as an elected representative, have a duty to the community and if that means I have to stay there for 12 hours to get through everybody who wants to speak then that’s what I’ll do.”

Thomas Scanlan, 68, of Westminster, said he has proposed adding a second monthly BOE meeting with a focus on public participation.

“I certainly understand where it came from that the board wanted to come up with a policy for public participation because there were meetings where things were politically heated,” Scanlan said. “A lot of people showed up and there was a lot of back and forth. Things were said at these meetings that probably should never have been said. … One thing I did suggest at a meeting is that instead of having one Board of Ed(ucation) meeting a month, that there be two. There actually used to be two per month for many years. You could have one meeting that was focused on public participation and then another meeting that’s more for business.”

Steve Whisler, 54, of Marriottsville, said he will never support any policy that restricts public comment but would consider a change to the flow of meetings.

“We should never, ever limit public comment at a Board of Education meeting,” Whisler said. “Never. I was also opposed to the notion that we shouldn’t allow people outside the county to testify. ... It’s important to control the structure of it, to limit it to two or three minutes in length, to encourage written testimony and emailed-in testimony. Also, maybe set aside maybe the first 10, 15 or 20 speakers in the beginning, do your business, and then have the rest of them come in after the business is concluded. But limiting public comment is a non-starter for me.”