Carroll County Board of Education candidates answer questions ahead of 2020 election

SB: In order to catch students up without stressing them out we’re going to need more resources. That doesn’t necessarily mean that we need to hire more staff, it could mean better community partnerships. Working with organizations who can help CCPS asses students to see where they are academically and emotionally. Having someone who can help create a learning recovery plan to catch students up that doesn’t involve hours upon hours of extra work for the students which could negatively impact their mental and emotional health. I really feel like it’s going to take a lot of work to pull this off, and we’re going to need the communities help to do it. I’m definitely not against hiring more staff to get this done, it’s something that would have to be prioritized in the budget and we’d have to figure out how we could do that. One idea would be to have substitute teachers come in to help teachers with this type of assessment. It would be great if we could have former teachers in that pool of substitutes as they’re already trained to do learning assessments and could potentially pick up on things that someone else may not.