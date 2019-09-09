Further East Middle discussion set for Sept. 18

The Carroll County Board of Education scheduled a work session to discuss the replacement of East Middle School for Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 2:30 p.m.
The work session will be held in the Charles I. Ecker Boardroom at the Board of Education offices, located at 125 North Court Street, Westminster. The public is encouraged to attend. There will be no time for citizen participation, according to a news release from Carroll County Public Schools.
The joint meeting between CCPS and the Board of County Commissioners last Thursday began with a discussion bringing the commissioners up to speed on the future replacement project for East Middle School. Previously, it had been decided to replace the building either with a new school on the current East Middle campus or a new building on the campus of Friendship Valley Elementary School, outside of the Westminster city limits.
One of the latest developments is the formation of the local committee that will work with architects and planners to help chart the course of the project.
To watch the meeting video, which will be streamed live and archived online, visit www.carrollk12.org or view the meeting on CETV Channel 21.