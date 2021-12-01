School officials to break ground for new East Middle School

Carroll County Public Schools will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday to mark to the start of construction on the new East Middle School.
The current school building will be replaced by a new building that students are expected to attend in the fall of 2023. The groundbreaking starts at 4 p.m. and located at the school.
The existing East Middle School is 120,400 square feet and was first constructed in 1936, according to a school board construction report. It received additions in 1941, 1950 and 1964. Its latest renovation was in 1976. It seats 750 regular education students and 40 special education students in the Behavioral Support Team, or BEST program.
“The replacement school will provide a modern facility that addresses the requirements of the current middle school program and supports 21st century learning environments,” the report stated.
The new three-level structure will include close to 126,000 square feet, according to the schematic design plans. The existing school, located on Longwell Avenue in Westminster, will remain open during the construction. Once the new building is constructed, the existing building will be demolished and the rest of that site will be developed to complete the project.
The board first approved the construction of the new campus back in December 2019 as well as a $60 million budget to go along with it.
Raymond Prokop, the director of facilities management, said the total cost of the project will be unknown until the project is complete since the components, like furniture and equipment, have not yet been secure. He did say, however, the approved CIP budget cost for the project is $65.6 million.
According to the report from the board of education’s last meeting Nov. 10, the installation of sediment and erosion control was underway.