Electrical issues at East Middle affect dismissal and after-school activities, CCPS says

A fallen tree limb knocked out power and phone service to East Middle School on Thursday, school officials said.
Carroll County Public Schools was notified about the electrical issues at about 2:15 p.m., and it was resolved in less than an hour and a half. No one was injured.
After-school activities were cancelled and student pickup was slowed down. The school asked parents and guardians picking up students to follow the directions of staff and law enforcement.
Carroll County Public Schools notified families via email, text message and phone calls.