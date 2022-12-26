Carroll Community College Food Locker gives away food and Christmas wishes with help from Frosty the Snowman

Frosty the Snowman is making Christmas wishes come true as an extension of the Carroll Community College Food Locker Program.

The food locker offers food and nonfood items to Carroll Community students and staff free of charge. Diane DeAtley of Eldersburg, the program’s manager and the student engagement specialist at Carroll, said the need for the food locker has grown since the program began in 2011.

“Prices out there are tripled and people can hardly afford to make their budgets,” DeAtley said, “so we have more individuals coming to the footlocker.”

Frosty the Snowman visited Carroll Community in time for Christmas, as he has done every year since 2014, with the arrival of the food locker’s Frosty Program, DeAtley said. More than 50 participants listed three holiday wish list items for themselves and family members on the back of a paper cutout Frosty the Snowman this year. Donors then selected families to buy gifts for. All Frosty gifts were anonymous and each Frosty lists the recipient’s food locker number.

Many clients hear about the food locker program through word of mouth, DeAtley said. “The wonderful part about this is that the people who come here to the food locker feel like we’re part of a family. We call it the food locker family,” she said.

The food locker is a self-serve, client-choice service designed to mirror a shopping experience. DeAtley said an annual survey helps determine what items the program will offer. In addition to food, clients can receive school supplies, pet food and personal hygiene items.

School supplies are provided by Shepherd’s Staff, and DeAtley said she is grateful for the food locker’s partner organizations. The Maryland Food Bank provides 1,500 pounds of free food to the college every month as part of a partnership that began in 2015.

“If you’re hungry you can’t think about learning,” DeAtley said, “because being hungry is all that you’re thinking about. So we want to make sure we take that away, and it’s one less stressor in their lives. College can provide enough stress in and of itself.”

Anyone interested in supporting the Carroll Community Food Locker Program can email the program’s manager at ddeatley@carrollcc.edu for a list of items the food locker needs.