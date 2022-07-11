Carroll Community College offers free family movie showings weekly through August

From an iron giant to a big red dog, families are invited to watch modern animated classics on the campus of Carroll Community College Tuesdays evenings this summer.

The college is collaborating with the Carroll County Arts Council to host a free family movie night series through Aug. 2.

The events are free and movies start at 8 p.m., each Tuesday, rain or shine. In good weather, movies are shown on the lawn in front of the Rotary Amphitheater. Attendees are invited to bring chairs, blankets and snacks. If it rains, the showings are moved inside the Scott Center. The college is located at 1601 Washington Road, Westminster.

Seating for the movies is on a first come, first served basis, according to Sophie Barden, the college’s coordinator of theatre operations.

“Audience members are free to begin seating whenever, however, early seaters have been showing up around 6:30 p.m.,” she said.

About 54 people showed up last week to watch “The Iron Giant,” Barden said, and due to inclement weather, that show was moved indoors.

The movie series started on June 28, with an airing of “Clifford.” Upcoming movies include “Onward,” set for July 12; “Lilo & Stitch” on July 19; “The Princess and the Frog,” on July 26; and “Luca,” on Aug. 2.

“We want to encourage people to come into our space and enjoy themselves … This conversation with CAC originally arose in the summer of 2020 when we were having no events whatsoever and we wanted to provide opportunities for people to still be able to get out of their house and see a movie,” Barden said.

To learn more about the free summer movies, visit https://carrollcountyartscouncil.org/free-summer-movies/.